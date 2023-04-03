The Orange County Planning Commission will revisit its vote on the proposed Wilderness Crossing rezoning this week, on April 6.

The commission held a public hearing on the large project March 23 at the Orange County Public Safety Building at which time it tabled any decision.

If approved, the development would be the largest in Orange County history, spanning more than 2,600 acres on the eastern end of the county. Rezoning would shift the site from largely agricultural and industrial to mixed use.

Commissioners heard from 30 community members at the recent hearing, most from Locust Grove near the proposed development and squarely against it. With the exception of an impassioned plea by the son of the applicant, Kenny Dotson of KEG Associates III, all of the speakers at the hearing were against the proposal.

County planner Eric Bittner shared that the commission had received approximately 600 additional letters from the community but did not specify how many of those letters were for or against the rezoning. Many of the speakers’ reasons for opposing the project echoed concerns that had been brought up by the commissioners themselves during previous meetings.

Bob Hoh, of Locust Grove, said that he and his wife Louise “are not opposed to logical, well thought-out, measured development in our county” but argued that the county had not done its due diligence in considering a proposal of Wilderness Crossing’s scope.

Hoh criticized the county for not making more progress in implementing the Germanna-Wilderness Area Plan, adopted in 2015 to help guide development in eastern Orange County while maintaining its rural character and historical artifacts.

He urged county officials to “step up to the responsibility” to conduct an independent fiscal analysis to compare to the one presented by Russell Archambault of RKG and Associates on behalf the applicant.

The analysis predicted $304 million in net-positive revenue over the project’s 40-year development period. During the planning commission’s Feb. 16 meeting, several members expressed a desire for the county to conduct such an analysis, but the Board of Supervisors turned down the request.

Other public objections ranged from concerns about contamination from abandoned mine sites to questions about the ability of the county to provide adequate water for the development, impacts on nearby Wilderness Battlefield and a lack of affordable housing. Don McCown, with Piedmont Environmental Council, argued that there had been a lack of transparency regarding the Board of Supervisors’ talks with a potential data center developer.

Later in the meeting, District 1 Commissioner Jason Capelle noted several supervisors and other county officials had entered into nondisclosure agreements with the developer, but the commission’s request to have at least one commissioner involved in the business dealings had been turned down.

The current proffer statement for Wilderness Crossing allows for up to 732 acres of industrial uses, including data and distribution centers. At the end of the meeting, the planning commission made the decision to table the vote on Wilderness Crossing until its April 6 meeting, allowing commissioners to consider concerns in more detail and to give the applicant a chance to adjust the proposal accordingly.

Requests made by the commission during the meeting included written verification of the Rapidan Service Authority’s analysis of the county’s water supply, a sampling of contamination levels near known mine sites, and stricter language regarding the developer’s responsibility to follow through with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s voluntary remediation program.