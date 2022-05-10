Will A.P. Hill rest in Culpeper's Fairview Cemetery?

The final resting place of a notable Confederate general born in Culpeper remains up in the air, and it may not be with his family here, as had originally been suggested.

The grave of Ambrose Powell Hill Jr. (1825-1865) currently rests with his monument at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road in Richmond. Surviving family members at first considered reinterring his remains in the Town of Culpeper’s Fairview Cemetery, where Hill’s mother, father and other relatives are buried.

But the Town has had no updates other than notification of Richmond City Council’s recent vote to take down the statue, the last statue of a Confederate in the former capital of the Confederacy.

Culpeper Town Clerk Ashley Clatterbuck said on Monday the last communication the town had with a Richmond funeral home regarding the matter of Hill’s remains was in January. A couple of plots had been purchased in Culpeper’s Fairview Cemetery, where the Confederate leader’s family is buried.

“The last I heard they were hoping to do it in April but April has come and gone,” she said of reinterring the remains.

There has never been a request to locate the large monument of Hill to Fairview, according to town administration. It would be too big for what is normally allowed in the cemetery, town officials said earlier this year. A former plantation site in Culpeper County had agreed to accept the remains and the monument, town officials said.

If the family does decide to proceed with placing the remains in the Culpeper cemetery, the same procedures would apply as for modern-day burials.

“They will follow our policy of filling out the burial form, have to pay for the opening and closing of it just like any other funeral,” Clatterbuck said.

Hill grew up in the still-standing house at the corner of Main and Davis streets in downtown Culpeper. He died April 2, 1865 outside of Petersburg. A.P. Hill was Gen. Robert E. Lee’s most trusted lieutenant, best known for leading his Light Division in headlong charges. Hill was third in seniority in the Army of Northern Virginia at the time of his death, killed on the last day of the siege of Petersburg.

