'Will you give me food?'—Gordonsville ministry still easing world hunger

Starvation continues to plague the continent of Africa and around the world even as American food supply surges and many have more than enough and too much is thrown out.

A Gordonsville Christian nonprofit continues to tackle the problem of global hunger head-on through Stand in Faith Ministries, now in the midst of a summer food drive seeking to raise $14,000 for continued food distributions.

Incorporated July 4, 2020 by Ray and Barbara Parks, the ministry provides a channel of funds from American Christians to the world’s most devastated populations.

Stand in Faith provides food for 40 churches and 12 ministries around the world including in Mexico, Honduras, Kenya, Rwanda, Cameroon, Uganda, Nigeria, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Israel, South Korea, and in Asia.

Ray Parks has long worked in community services and heads up the area’s agency on aging while his wife Barbara is a former school teacher, evangelist and missionary to countries where hunger gnaws at many. The couple has three grown children and are grandparents.

Mrs. Parks traveled in May to Kenya, visiting a tribal village. She described witnessing great need and sickness as well as answers to prayer and miracles. A despairing young man grabbed Parks’ wrist and wouldn’t let go, she said in a recent phone call.

“I looked into his eyes, he was not attacking me, trying to make me listen to him because he is desperate: I don’t have a job and I am hungry, will you give me food?” Parks described of the encounter, saying she felt calm throughout. “It was just haunting to me seeing that young man’s face.”

Traveling with area pastors, the local missionary said they had around $65 worth of food with them at the village where people were so close to starving they would risk getting trampled for some nutrients.

Food supplies distributed with Stand in Faith Ministries funding include basic items like rice, maize flour and cooking oil-ingredients to make bread, as well as fruit, Parks said.

“We have been able to give them hope and keep them alive,” she said.

Recipients of the food aid have included orphanages, a leper colony and a ministry for the deaf and blind. In Kenya, Parks heard reports of children gnawing on plants in the river to ease the pain of hunger in spite of dangers like crocodiles, hippos and dysentery.

“While the United States has weathered the pandemic with an unprecedented spending spree, much of the world, including Rwanda, has been devastated,” according to a recent Stand in Faith newsletter. “The enemy has shackled untold hundreds of millions with starvation, hopelessness and suicide. Only God knows how many orphans now wander the street without a home or hope.”

The local ministry is doing what it can to help, and quick action is needed, the Parks’ said.

“We send funds for food as soon as checks clear the bank,” the newsletter stated. “The money is usually available the same day and food is quickly bought and distributed.”

Half of the food goes to church members and half to the community. The Gospel is shared along with food, said the local nonprofit leaders, who are 100 percent volunteer and receive no salaries.

“We’ve made a huge, huge impact, but not just one time,” Mrs. Parks said of the continuing work. “We want to do it every month. We are hoping government and other churches will get involved and help.”

Send tax-deductible donations to Stand in Faith Ministries P.O. Box 549 Gordonsville, VA 22942, info@standinfaithministries.org and standinfaithministries.org or on PayPal.