William & Mary sophomore from Culpeper completes e-internship with Joint Base Langley

A William & Mary sophomore from Culpeper recently participated with two other students from the Williamsburg University in an elite, global affairs e-internship with U.S. Air Force leaders from Joint Base Langley in Hampton.

Before the conclusion of the 2022 spring semester, Abby Stern presented her research to the Air Combat Command International Affairs team about: “NATO Expansion and the Accession of Ukraine into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.”

The e-internship program began in 2012 and helps build future leaders by giving students opportunity to interact with and learn from the experience of advisers and military personnel throughout the semester, according to a recent release from Capt. Jonathan Carkhuff with Air Combat Command Public Affairs.

Stern said the experience prepared her to handle the constantly changing world of international affairs and gave her skills to adapt to changing situations.

“The world is fast paced and ever changing, and because of this it is vital to be able to move quickly with these changes,” she said in the release. “My research topic changed multiple times because of current events, and my research methods also had to be quickly adjusted as the topic changed. My ability to think on my toes and not only accept changes as they came but thrive because of them developed immensely in this program.”

The e-internship program with William & Mary is a one-of-a-kind experience with the next generation of international affairs decision-makers, said Tim Wilson, ACC international engagements division chief.

“These students will help create and shape policies that will impact our Air Force in 2030 and beyond. Not only do we value the opportunity to interact with these future leaders, but we hope their exposure to what we do is beneficial to their future careers,” he said.

William Rieck, a William & Mary sophomore from Franklin, Tenn. also participated, presenting research on “Light Attack within the U.S. Air Force: An Asset or a Liability?” Alec Veit, a sophomore from London, England, in addition, presented research on “How the U.S. Air Force can integrate within Southeast Asia to deter China” as part of the internship.

The program links students with national security and foreign affairs related organizations in the U.S. and around the world such as, Defense Innovation Board, National Defense University, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

E-interns telecommute to their internships around 10 hours/week during the fall and spring semesters and can receive up to three credits. The students presented their research to Air Combat Command members, officers and senior enlisted personnel followed by a question-and-answer session and feedback.

Stern noted that the feedback she received broadened her understanding of international affairs.

“Interaction with ACC gave me a more holistic understanding of NATO expansion, in a way that academic literature is unable to provide,” said the William & Mary sophomore from Culpeper. “Much of my work focused on gathering information from academic sources, but feedback from ACC took my understanding of this topic one step further. Through their input, my final topic was refined and reflected the current international arena more accurately.”

Individual project presentations were the culmination of months of work, research, and learning in preparation for a career that shapes U.S. security policy, according to the release.