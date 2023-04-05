A 19-year-old Winchester man is in custody after police say he led them on a high-speed pursuit on I-66 through Fauquier and Prince William counties.

William C. K. Hockman was charged with felony eluding law enforcement, resisting arrest and reckless driving by speed in the incident early Monday, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Brent Coffey.

State Police initiated a traffic stop at approximately 2:08 a.m. on a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover traveling eastbound on Interstate 66 at the 23-mile marker, the release state. The violation was for speeding as the Land Rover was reportedly driving 108 mph in a posted 70 mph zone, Coffey said.

Hockman refused to stop the Range Rover and took off, police said, and pursuit was initiated.

The chase continued east on I-66 into Prince William County, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph, according to Coffey. Hockman drove the Land Rover back to Fauquier County and then into Warren County, according to the release.

While on Route 55, a Front Royal Police Department officer used a tire deflation device to stop the Land Rover. The pursuit came to an end along the 130 block of 14th Street in the town of Front Royal, Coffey said.

Hockman was taken into custody and transported to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, and held without bond.

During the course of the pursuit in Warren County, the Land Rover struck a Fauquier County Sheriff patrol vehicle, but the deputy was not injured.

No civilians or officers were injured during the course of the pursuit, Coffey stated.