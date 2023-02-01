Winchester man fatally struck on I-81 in pedestrian incident

A Winchester man died Monday night in a fatal crash in Frederick County after getting struck as a pedestrian on I-81.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident that occurred at 8:10 p.m. Jan. 30 at the 311-mile marker, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 2021 Mazda MX5 was traveling north on I-81 when it collided with a pedestrian that was in the left travel lane.

The Mazda was unable to avoid a collision. Several other vehicles struck the pedestrian after the initial impact, Coffey said.

The pedestrian, Richard H. Purltebaugh, 52, died at the scene of the crash.

According to an investigation, the man was involved in a single-vehicle crash along the 3200 block of Shawnee Drive, nearby, when he walked away from that scene and ended up on I-81, Coffey said. The initial crash occurred in a commercial area just south of Winchester, near Kernstown.

None of the other drivers involved in striking the pedestrian in the subsequent incident were injured. The northbound lanes of I-81 were shut down for around two hours during the investigation. VDOT assisted with the closure and detour.

The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.