Winchester pedestrian, struck twice by vehicles, dies at scene

A 42-year-old Winchester man died last week after he was struck by two vehicles while walking on Route 50 in Frederick County.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J. Myers is investigating the fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 9:50 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 2500 block of Northwestern Pike.

A 2014 Kia Rio was traveling west on Route 50 in the left lane when a pedestrian walked north across the travel lane, according to a news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The Kia was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian, he said. The pedestrian was thrown into the right lane when a 2008 Audi TT traveling west also struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was wearing non-reflective clothing and was not in a crosswalk. The Kia and Audi immediately stopped and remained on the scene, Coffey said.

The pedestrian, Joseph M. Javage died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 25-year-old female, of Round Hill, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Audi, a 48-year-old female, of Winchester, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.