Winchester woman dies from injuries in Fauquier crash on Saturday

VSP

A Winchester woman died and four others suffered life-threatening injuries, including three children, in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Fauquier.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Garasimowicz is investigating the fatal wreck that occurred at 8:27 a.m. on May 7 along the 7200 block of Route 50 (John S. Mosby Highway).

A 2015 Chevrolet Trax was traveling east on Route 50 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2012 Ford Escape.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jensen B. Hoover, 29, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. She was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment, and later succumbed to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, a 34-year-old female, of Upperville, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Three passengers in the Ford, a 5-year-old female, an 11-year-old male and a 12-year-old male, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. All three passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

