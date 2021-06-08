Windmore announces 2021 scholarship winners

The Windmore Foundation for the Arts awarded scholarships to two local high school students recently, the nonprofit announced in a news release this week.
Since 2001 Windmore has awarded such scholarships to area students who have an interest in majoring in and pursuing a career in the fine arts.
Anneliese Mabie, a graduate of Orange County High School, is the first scholarship recipient. According to the release, During her high school career Mabie participated in theater performances, played oboe in the school band and was inducted into the National Honor Society. She attended the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School Capstone Project for Graphic Design in Theater. Mabie plans to major in art and visual technology with a graphic design concentration at George Mason University.
Mabie also worked on three productions with Windmore’s StageWorks Community Theater, the Windmore release stated. “She was an outstanding volunteer who worked on all aspects of the presentations, including acting in major roles. She was respected by her fellow actors,” it said.
Lloyd Elliott Davis, a graduate of Eastern View High School, is the second scholarship recipient. The Windmore release said during his high school years Davis was involved in the Student Council, National Honor Society, choir, theater and music, singing and dancing and assisting with performances. Davis volunteered for Chorale Boosters, setting up for events and mentoring other choir members, and was also the Choir Note Flight Manager, inputting all the music into the online system so students could access it and learn their parts.
According to Windmore, Davis’ favorite opportunity during high school was to conduct the choir when they performed at the National Tree lighting in 2019. He plans to major in musical theater performance and music education at James Madison University.
The foundation’s scholarship fund was organized to honor Dorothy Skelton and Millie Lane.
Skelton, a local artist and educator who was a founder of Windmore, died in 1999. In 1944 Skelton became a senior research analyst for the Military Intelligence Division of the War Department at the Pentagon, and volunteered in 1947 with the Monuments, Fine Arts, and Archives program in Wiesbaden, Germany. After a long career in art education, Skelton devoted her later years to fostering the arts in Culpeper County, including continuing to produce works of art herself.
Lane, who died in 2010, came to art after a 40-year career as a nurse and a place in “Who’s Who in American Nursing,” working in addition to Culpeper and Fauquier hospitals. She was an occupational health nurse for Southland, GM Power Train, the Department of Corrections at Camp 11, and Coffeewood Correctional Center. After her retirement, Lane was a member of Brushstrokes Gallery of Fredericksburg, the Fredericksburg Center for Creative Arts, Wide River Gallery in Colonial Beach, and displayed her artwork at many Virginia galleries, including Village Frame and Gallery, the Culpeper Depot and Library, the Wilderness Library and her home gallery. Lane served on a number of arts boards and councils throughout the region.