Windmore announces 2021 scholarship winners

The Windmore Foundation for the Arts awarded scholarships to two local high school students recently, the nonprofit announced in a news release this week.

Since 2001 Windmore has awarded such scholarships to area students who have an interest in majoring in and pursuing a career in the fine arts.

Anneliese Mabie, a graduate of Orange County High School, is the first scholarship recipient. According to the release, During her high school career Mabie participated in theater performances, played oboe in the school band and was inducted into the National Honor Society. She attended the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School Capstone Project for Graphic Design in Theater. Mabie plans to major in art and visual technology with a graphic design concentration at George Mason University.

Mabie also worked on three productions with Windmore’s StageWorks Community Theater, the Windmore release stated. “She was an outstanding volunteer who worked on all aspects of the presentations, including acting in major roles. She was respected by her fellow actors,” it said.

