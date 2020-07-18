Ten members of the Pen-to-Paper Writers' Group met in Yowell Meadow Park in July on the first Tuesday of the month.
The Windmore Foundation for the Arts group practiced social distancing and wore masks. Writers were fortunate to have a day with a temperature of 70 degrees and a gentle breeze.
Members read stories they had written and the group made suggestions for improvement. Two of the writers had not been able to attend meetings for several year,s but attended this meeting to share what they had written over the past few months.
If the Culpeper County Library reopens its meeting rooms in August, Pen-to-Paper will meet there at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Aug. 4. If the meeting rooms are not open, the group will host its morning meeting in Yowell Meadow; there will be no 5 p.m. meeting in the park.
August writing prompts are, “If the shoe fits …” or “In the future …” If writing prompts, limit to 500 words or bring something else to read. For information, contact info@windmorefoundation.org
