Windmore selects new executive director

To supplement his income, Brandriff works as an associate at Walmart.

The new Windmore chief, who has two children, said he and his wife hope to move to Culpeper as soon as they can find an affordable home in the area.

“I’m very interested in the arts, having participated in church choir and school choir throughout my years growing up, and having worked with a children’s choir in New Jersey,” Brandriff said, explaining he had served as dean of students at The American Boychoir School.

Brandriff officially took the reigns on June 23, just prior to the annual meeting the following evening, June 24. The executive director’s primary functions with Windmore will be fundraising, grant writing and helping out with Windmore programs as needed, Cecere said.

“I am very excited to have Kevin Brandriff join our organization,” the board president said in a statement. “He has fundraising and grant writing experience and is also very interested in the fine arts. He will be helping us with our strategic plan. Brandriff is so personable. We are lucky to have him.”

Cecere said in addition to his executive director’s duties, Brandriff hopes to start a choral group in Culpeper.

Also at Windmore’s recent annual meeting the group’s annual budget was approved for the 2021-22 season; changes to the nonprofit’s by-laws were approved; the end-of-year financial report was reviewed; the outgoing board was thanked and the new board welcomed; and members renewed their membership and had the opportunity to network.

