Windmore selects new executive director

Arts and nonprofit enthusiast Kevin Brandriff has been selected by Windmore Foundation for the Arts as its new executive director, the Culpeper organization announced at its annual meeting in late June.
Previous Executive Director Lynn Gore left a year ago during the COVID-19 pandemic, Board President Fran Cecere said this week to the Star-Exponent. Cecere has been fulfilling the director’s duties in the meantime, she added.
“We did not have a lot going on so it was difficult for [Gore] to fill her hours,” Cecere said.
Brandriff has worked in the nonprofit sector for 20 years, he said in an interview this week.
“I am very excited to be joining Windmore as executive director and collaborating with its dedicated and talented board of directors and volunteers,” Brandriff said. “The arts are such a vital part of any community, and Windmore strives to make arts accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”
Brandriff has a master’s degree in nonprofit management and philanthropy from Bay Path University in Massachusettes after completing the school’s online program. Brandriff’s undergraduate degree is in political science from the College of New Jersey.
Brandriff moved to Leesburg last year after serving four years as executive director for the Headwaters Foundation in Rappahannock, which strives to foster educational excellence in the county through cooperative community engagement and projects. He was also associated with Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance in Warrenton.
To supplement his income, Brandriff works as an associate at Walmart.
The new Windmore chief, who has two children, said he and his wife hope to move to Culpeper as soon as they can find an affordable home in the area.
“I’m very interested in the arts, having participated in church choir and school choir throughout my years growing up, and having worked with a children’s choir in New Jersey,” Brandriff said, explaining he had served as dean of students at The American Boychoir School.
Brandriff officially took the reigns on June 23, just prior to the annual meeting the following evening, June 24. The executive director’s primary functions with Windmore will be fundraising, grant writing and helping out with Windmore programs as needed, Cecere said.
“I am very excited to have Kevin Brandriff join our organization,” the board president said in a statement. “He has fundraising and grant writing experience and is also very interested in the fine arts. He will be helping us with our strategic plan. Brandriff is so personable. We are lucky to have him.”
Cecere said in addition to his executive director’s duties, Brandriff hopes to start a choral group in Culpeper.
Also at Windmore’s recent annual meeting the group’s annual budget was approved for the 2021-22 season; changes to the nonprofit’s by-laws were approved; the end-of-year financial report was reviewed; the outgoing board was thanked and the new board welcomed; and members renewed their membership and had the opportunity to network.
