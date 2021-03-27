Winner of regional spelling bee heading for national championship

Shelby Kaye of Fauquier County is the 2021 winner of the Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee and will represent the area in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The eighth-grader at W.C. Taylor Middle School topped six other elementary and middle school students in the regional bee, which is co-sponsored by The Free Lance–Star and the Central Rappahannock Regional Library.
This year’s contest was held virtually Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic. Contestants took a proctored 30-minute test developed by the Scripps National Spelling Bee that included 30 spelling words and 20 vocabulary questions.
“I actually liked the format,” Shelby said. “For me, it was easier to type the words out to see them before submitting them.”
The daughter of Amy and Dean Kaye of Warrenton, Shelby advanced to the regional competition by winning the Fauquier County Public School bee.
She said some of the vocabulary questions at the regional level were challenging, but she said she easily plowed through the spelling test and scored 48 out of a possible 50 points overall.
Shelby credits rigorous studying of the Scripps National Spelling Bee book, “Words of the Champions 2021,” combined with lots of reading, as factors that helped put her over the top.
“It wasn’t too hard, but it wasn’t very easy, either,” said Shelby. “I read a lot, so I’ve developed a large vocabulary from that.”
Shelby will now advance to the national bee, where Scripps will use a test similar to the one employed at the regional level to narrow the field to 10–12 finalists who will compete in an in-person, socially distanced championship event in Orlando, Fla., in July.
In addition to being around books and challenging vocabulary words most of her life, Shelby said she has also spent a considerable amount of time with horses and other animals. She said her dream is to someday care for animals as a profession.
“It would be pretty cool to be an equine vet,” she said.
Luke DiMaso, a sixth-grader at St. William of York who represented the Catholic Diocese of Northern Virginia, was the runner-up in the regional bee. Other contestants were:
Simren Chhetri, a fifth-grader at Lafayette Upper Elementary, representing Fredericksburg.
Emma Mendenhall, a sixth-grader at Potomac Elementary, representing King George County.
Riley Min, a fifth-grader at Greenville Elementary School, also representing Fauquier.
Liam Steele, an eighth-grader who lives in Spotsylvania County, representing the home-school division.
Parker Giles, an eighth-grader at Grymes Memorial, representing the private school division.
