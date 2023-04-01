Culpeper County Public Schools recently held the annual Math 24 competition, according to a release from division spokesperson Laura Hoover.

The game of Math 24 teaches students the relationship between numbers and builds accuracy and fluency with math computation.

Participants in the March 15 contest, aka “mathletes,” came from third, fourth, and fifth grades from all six elementary schools to Floyd T. Binns Middle School to test their computation skills.

Students competed in two rounds of competition, then, the top eight students competed in a final round for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

Third grade winners were, in 1st place: Braxley Smith, A.G. Richardson Elementary School; 2nd place: Anish Mishra, Yowell Elementary and 3rd place: Adleigh Waddell, Farmington Elementary.

Fourth grade winners were, in 1st place: Mark Nenyuk, Pearl Sample Elementary School; 2nd place: Ian Balino, A.G. Richardson and in 3rd place: Jonathan Lizama of Yowell.

Fifth grade winners were, in 1st place: Natalie Deal, A.G. Richardson; 2nd place: Caleb Payne, A.G. Richardson and 3rd place: Tristan Hartman, A.G. Richardson.