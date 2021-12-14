Winter farmers market kicks off in Culpeper

The first-ever Culpeper Winter Market is a success, according to Jessica Jenkins, executive director at Culpeper Renaissance, Inc.

“Fresh meat and produce is provided to the local community, and farmers get to sell goods in the offseason,” Jenkins said in a phone interview Tuesday. “If people like supporting farming and having access to local products they should come out and attend.”

The new event opened Saturday, Dec. 4 in the parking lot on Commerce Street next to historic St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, where the summer Farmers Market was held pre-COVID. It continued on Dec. 11, with a final opportunity for the community to shop on Saturday, Dec. 18, 9 a.m. to noon.

Mo Safren of Mo Safren Music provided live music trhoughout the morning this past Saturday, where ten vendors were on hand selling their products, said CRI Market Manager Nancie Howden, who was assisting with the event.

“This is a really great event for the community,” Howden said on Saturday. “I really appreciate all the vendors and people who are heavily involved with the first winter market in Culpeper.”