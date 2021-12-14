Winter farmers market kicks off in Culpeper

The first-ever Culpeper Winter Market is a success, according to Jessica Jenkins, executive director at Culpeper Renaissance, Inc.
“Fresh meat and produce is provided to the local community, and farmers get to sell goods in the offseason,” Jenkins said in a phone interview Tuesday. “If people like supporting farming and having access to local products they should come out and attend.”
The new event opened Saturday, Dec. 4 in the parking lot on Commerce Street next to historic St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, where the summer Farmers Market was held pre-COVID. It continued on Dec. 11, with a final opportunity for the community to shop on Saturday, Dec. 18, 9 a.m. to noon.
Mo Safren of Mo Safren Music provided live music trhoughout the morning this past Saturday, where ten vendors were on hand selling their products, said CRI Market Manager Nancie Howden, who was assisting with the event.
“This is a really great event for the community,” Howden said on Saturday. “I really appreciate all the vendors and people who are heavily involved with the first winter market in Culpeper.”
According to Howden, being in the heart of downtown, with shoppers out and about, draws people to the farmers market to buy goods.
“What makes the event so special is that it’s a really great group of people here. People can buy from independent vendors and connect with local farmers, bakers and craftsmen in our community,” she added.
Corvallis Farms, LLC, was there. Owners Terry and Bryant Osborn have been attending farmers market events since starting their Culpeper farm in 1985. They were thrilled about Culpeper’s first winter market.
“We grow cut flowers and salad greens year-round. I’m just happy to be able to supply people with fresh produce today,” said Bryant Osborn.
“We sell a lot of jams, which is one of our more successful products,” said Terry Osborn. “Our pasta is homemade and very good, it’s my husband’s specialty dish.”
Evan Boone, a Madison resident and co-owner of Three Springs Farm, LLC, on Saturday displayed a number of items on sale for the winter market.
“I have beef, pork and lamb for sale today, they’re pasture-raised meats, which are extremely healthy for you,” he said.
“As a business we will continue serving the Culpeper community with natural-raised meats. I enjoy meeting new people while attending farmers market events. It’s very cool to connect with new customers, especially during the holidays,” Boone added.
It’s a total team effort at Three Springs Farm, Boone said. He credits his wife, Karen, for assisting him with producing high-quality products.
The winter market welcomed some new residents to Culpeper. Josh Headley, along with his two children, Maisie Lee and August, bought green tea from Marina Bassler of The Good Reverend, a Fauquier County vendor selling kombucha and other beverages. The Headley family recently moved to Culpeper from Alexandria VA.
“Today I just wanted to get out early with the kids. I love farmers markets because they have great products. We’re just out here learning the landscape of Culpeper and other things. I try to support local businesses when the opportunity arises,” Josh said.
Scott and Carina Jensen, owners of Green Barn Bakery, sold baked goods at the market, including bread, cookies, soup, croissants and biscuits, along with other items. Unique wooden hand-crafted jewelry boxes and wooden pens were available for sale by Creations by the Hulchers.
Jamar Billingsley contributes to the Culpeper Star-Exponent.