Winter Storm Gail aftermath: 7K without power in Culpeper, another 6K in Orange in dark

Nearly 7,000 Culpeper County addresses remained without power Thursday morning following Wednesday’s heavy blast of snow and icy precipitation with overnight temperatures in the 20s.
Of those, 5,319 are Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers and 1,653 on Dominion Power, according to the latest outage updates as of 9:30 a.m.
In neighboring Orange County, 4,262 REC customers remained in the dark Thursday with some losing power as early as 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Dominion reported nearly 1,900 customers in Orange without power.
Crews worked through the night to repair damage and restore service to thousands of member-owners who lost power in the storm, according to a release from REC Thursday around 9 a.m.
At the peak, more than 21,000 member-owners were without power around 10 p.m. Wednesday; as of 8 a.m. Thursday, REC reported 14,500 customers statewide without electricity, including 1,830 in Fauquier.
Freezing rain, sleet and heavy wet snow accumulation on trees, along with wind and saturated soil, caused limbs and whole trees to fall onto power lines. The ice and saturated ground is also making accessing and repairing damage difficult, according to REC. Linemen have had to haul their gear into remote rights of way, where they climbed poles manually to make needed repairs.
REC outages, including 44 town of Culpeper customers as of 9:30 a.m., are currently concentrated in Culpeper, Orange, Fauquier, and Spotsylvania counties, with 250 known events, including several major circuits. Additional outage events will likely be discovered as main lines are repaired and damage is discovered on lines serving smaller communities and individual homes. The full extent of damage is not yet known, REC said in the release.
Mutual aid responders for REC include18 line workers from Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, four from Northern Neck Electric Cooperative and six from Prince George Electric Cooperative. REC and mutual aid crews will continue their work today and will not stop until all service is restored.
“Safety is our top priority,” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins. “The crews will continue their efforts, working as quickly and safely as possible to restore all service.”
