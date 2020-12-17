Winter Storm Gail aftermath: 7K without power in Culpeper, another 6K in Orange in dark

Nearly 7,000 Culpeper County addresses remained without power Thursday morning following Wednesday’s heavy blast of snow and icy precipitation with overnight temperatures in the 20s.

Of those, 5,319 are Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers and 1,653 on Dominion Power, according to the latest outage updates as of 9:30 a.m.

In neighboring Orange County, 4,262 REC customers remained in the dark Thursday with some losing power as early as 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Dominion reported nearly 1,900 customers in Orange without power.

Crews worked through the night to repair damage and restore service to thousands of member-owners who lost power in the storm, according to a release from REC Thursday around 9 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the peak, more than 21,000 member-owners were without power around 10 p.m. Wednesday; as of 8 a.m. Thursday, REC reported 14,500 customers statewide without electricity, including 1,830 in Fauquier.