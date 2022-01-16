Winter Storm Izzy: Snow falling across the Piedmont

The year's second snowfall event started moving late Sunday morning across the Culpeper area and state leaving a light blanket of wintry precipitation with temps in the teens.

Motor vehicle wrecks were already being reported across the commonwealth.

Travel is expected to become extremely hazardous Sunday afternoon, evening and overnight, according to Virginia Department of Transportation, urging drivers to stay off the roads in a release Sunday morning.

All interstates and primary roads in the Culpeper District are pretreated and about 650 pieces of equipment are responding to the storm. Crews are mobilized to plow and treat interstates and primary roads first, then shift to secondary roads and neighborhoods. They will work around the clock, so motorists who must travel should watch for heavy equipment moving through the area, and crews removing debris from roads.

The snow is forecast to change to freezing rain late Sunday afternoon or early evening, coupled with high winds, which could result in downed trees and power lines.

After that, bitterly cold temperatures will result in a refreeze, exacerbating dangerous conditions overnight into Monday morning, according to VDOT.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Culpeper through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

The Culpeper County transfer station-landfill, and the residential convenient center-Lignum closed Sunday due to the inclement weather.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, which spent more than a week restoring power after Winter Storm Frida on Jan. 3, stated in a release Sunday that snow, freezing rain and sleet were expected to impact much of its service territory today and into tonight.

REC has staged hundreds of REC crews, mutual aid cooperatives and contractors who stand ready to respond to any outages, the release stated.

Generator safety is especially important in the case of potential outages, REC advised. A generator in a garage is suspected of killing a Locust Grove couple that lost power in the new year's first winter storm.

Operating a generator? Read all safety instructions for the model. Do not attempt to connect a generator to a home's wiring. Isolate the generator by connecting appliances or other devices directly to the generator with the appropriate cords, according to REC.

Take care when fueling a generator. Never refuel the unit while it's operating.

Provide adequate ventilation and air cooling when operating any generator to prevent overheating and the accumulation of toxic fumes. Do not install a generator in a closed area. Exhaust gases contain carbon monoxide, which is poisonous.

The VDOT Salem District Sunday advised motorists to continue to avoid nonessential travel today through Monday.

North Bound I-81 was blocked as of 1:30 p.m. at mile marker 134 in Roanoke County due to a multiple tractor-trailer crash. A detour was being set up at exit 132 onto Route 11/460.

At approximately 12:05 p.m. Sunday, a tractor-trailer jackknifed and the cab disconnected from the trailer. A wrecker was on scene working to get the tractor-trailer re-connected, so the northbound lanes can be cleared and traffic can begin moving again.

However, in the backup of traffic, Virginia State Police reported two additional reported traffic crashes—one with minor injuries reported and the other with no reported injuries.

Virginia State Police troopers in the first 12 hours of Sunday had already responded to to 142 traffic crashes and 162 disabled vehicles, including on Alanthus Road in Culpeper County. The majority of the incidents involved only damage to vehicles.

There have been no reported traffic fatalities during this time period, according to Virginia State Police.