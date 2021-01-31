Winter storm leads to wrecks, closings in Fredericksburg region

Folks in the Fredericksburg region with wishes for serious snow had them granted Sunday in a storm that had state police responding to help nearly 500 motorists across Virginia involved in crashes or stuck on snowy roads.
But as usual for snow storms in the Fredericksburg region, what fell on Sunday and what is expected again Monday wasn’t and likely won’t be as simple as pretty white flakes falling from the sky.
After snow, rain and sleet fell at different times Sunday, with between 3 and 5 or more inches of snow measured in different spots around the region, the National Weather Service forecast for the Fredericksburg area called for more of the same rain-freezing rain mix Monday morning, followed by snow in the afternoon and night. The high is expected to reach 34 degrees, with north winds of 14-17 mph, gusting to 25 mph, likely to make it feel colder.
Officials at the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg District advised motorists Sunday to avoid traveling and warned that roads were expected to refreeze overnight and again Monday night.
A number of area school systems announced plans to close their buildings Monday, even though most have been offering only virtual classes to most students because of COVID-19. Those announcing closings by Sunday evening included Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, King George and Orange counties, as well as Fredericksburg Academy and St. Patrick Catholic School. The Rappahannock Regional Library also announced that it would be closed Monday.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned this Monday in Caroline County was rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8 and the regular COVID-19 testing event planned this Monday at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center was canceled. Registration is still open for Wednesday’s testing clinic, planned 4-7 p.m. at Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd. in Stafford County.
Local VDOT spokesperson Kelly Hannon said the agency’s crews and partners were able to make significant progress clearing primary roads in the area such as Interstate 95 and U.S. 1 by Sunday afternoon.
“With the snow stopping and slowing on Sunday, it let us make some headway, getting to some of the main travel lanes into neighborhoods,” she said Sunday afternoon. “But we’re anticipating that what’s going to happen on Sunday evening is that rain expected to fall in the afternoon will refreeze, meaning that our crews will have to divert back to retreating main roads to prevent icing overnight.
“We ask that motorists avoid traveling until temperatures rise and conditions improve,” she added, underscoring the fact that roads will likely be treacherous into Tuesday morning.
Hannon noted that VDOT crews will continue to work around the clock until all state-maintained roads are safe for travel. The agency has up to 1,200 pieces of road-clearing equipment available in Fredericksburg District, she said.
She also VDOT also asks that if motorists do need to travel, they should remember to clean snow and ice from their vehicles before starting and keep a safe distance from trucks plowing or retreating roads.
Though VDOT was making travel possible for many in the Fredericksburg area, authorities said it would have been better if more motorists had stayed home.
Corrine Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, put it this way Sunday afternoon, “Despite advisories for Virginians to avoid traveling through Virginia during the ongoing winter storm, Virginia State Police have responded to almost 270 traffic crashes and 240 disabled vehicles since midnight [Saturday].” The statistic on crashes and cars disabled during the storm showed that for the Culpeper Division—which includes the local counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford and the city of Fredericksburg—state police had responded to 24 disabled vehicles and 24 traffic crashes. Geller said most of the crashes resulted in only damage to vehicles, not injuries.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said county deputies were busy with their share of road problems related to the storm as well. He noted that of 94 calls for service from Saturday night through 2 p.m. Sunday, five were to accidents with personal injuries during the storm, 12 with “accidents to personal property” and 11 to assist with disabled vehicles.
The King George and Stafford County Sheriff’s Offices said deputies there had responded to several accidents.
“We want to remind everyone to stay off of the roadways unless it is for essential travel,” said Stafford Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Sarah Moroney. “If you have to be out, allow for extra time and slow down. Please watch out for crews as they actively work to clear the roadways.”
Maps of power outages for customers of Dominion Power and REC Electric Cooperative did not show any major outages for the Fredericksburg area, though that could change if ice-laden power lines and trees go down in cold temperatures and high winds.
