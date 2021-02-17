Winter Storm Warning in effect for Culpeper area tonight until Friday

February is just getting started with snow and ice as more winter mix is forecast to be in place when the region wakes up Thursday.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Culpeper from midnight on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast for Culpeper is 4-6 inches of snow over the multi-day event.
The warning covers Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties as well as Northern Virginia, areas along the Blue Ridge Mountains and most of the Washington and Baltimore metro areas.
NWS forecasts heavy mixed precipitation with snow accumulations ranging from two to four inches across central Virginia to around four to eight inches near the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley.
Ice and freezing rain will also accumulate, ranging from a quarter of an inch to an inch in the Valley.
Snow is expected to start in the Culpeper area after midnight into the early morning hours of Thursday and continue through the day, mixing with sleet and freezing rain into Friday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow on Thursday is 100 percent, according to National Weather Service. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice, and travel could be nearly impossible, the agency advised.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, only recently recovered from outages from last weekend’s ice storm, is now preparing for the next round of winter weather beginning as early 1 a.m. Thursday morning and continuing through Friday, according to a news release.
REC is prepared to respond again to any power outages resulting from the pending Winter Storm Viola, the release stated. The cooperative will be joined by 150 contractors and mutual-aid crews in an effort to respond swiftly across the service territory.
REC urged its customers to prepare now.
“Do not be caught off-guard,” said Casey Hollins, Director of Communications and Public Relations. “This storm poses a very real threat of additional and possibly prolonged power outages, including the areas where power was restored over the past few days. The time to prepare is now.”
See myrec.coop/stormprep.
“If you have a wood-burning fireplace or woodstove, make sure you are well-stocked with wood. Also, if you have a well pump, remember to fill your bathtubs with water before the storm begins,” Hollins said.
According to VDOT, the storm is forecast to begin as snow, changing to sleet and freezing rain later on Thursday. Travel – even essential travel – is likely to be difficult and dangerous during the storm, the state agency said in a release Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management advised residents to prepare for possible widespread and lengthy power outages due to ice felling trees and power lines.