Winter Storm Warning in effect for Culpeper area tonight until Friday

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, only recently recovered from outages from last weekend’s ice storm, is now preparing for the next round of winter weather beginning as early 1 a.m. Thursday morning and continuing through Friday, according to a news release.

REC is prepared to respond again to any power outages resulting from the pending Winter Storm Viola, the release stated. The cooperative will be joined by 150 contractors and mutual-aid crews in an effort to respond swiftly across the service territory.

REC urged its customers to prepare now.

“Do not be caught off-guard,” said Casey Hollins, Director of Communications and Public Relations. “This storm poses a very real threat of additional and possibly prolonged power outages, including the areas where power was restored over the past few days. The time to prepare is now.”

See myrec.coop/stormprep.

“If you have a wood-burning fireplace or woodstove, make sure you are well-stocked with wood. Also, if you have a well pump, remember to fill your bathtubs with water before the storm begins,” Hollins said.