Winter Storm Watch in effect for Piedmont Thursday to Friday morning

Frozen precipitation, snow and/or is in the forecast for Culpeper County starting Wednesday through Saturday night at least.

Rain and snow are likely overnight with little or no accumulation expected, according to the National Weather Service.

More rain is forecast into Thursday and snow later in the day with a high near 36 degrees and little to no accumulation expected.

Thursday night could bring one to three inches of snow and a low around 27 degrees. There’s a slight chance for snow Friday and Friday night as well and then likely into Saturday, possibly mixed with freezing rain, according to NWS.

Virginia Department of Transportation Culpeper District crews were preparing for several chances of winter weather continuing through at least early next week, according to release on Wednesday. These storm systems are expected to bring a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. VDOT snowplow operators spent Wednesday morning inspecting trucks and equipment, preparing supplies and planning for a multi-day response.

The first storm system into early Thursday morning. Some VDOT crews will be on duty overnight Wednesday to treat roads, but even with treatment, roads may still be slick and hazardous, the highway department advised.