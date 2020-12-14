 Skip to main content
Winter Storm Watch posted in Culpeper area for Wednesday
Snow trees

Snow two years ago in Culpeper on Dec. 10, 2018 covers Christmas trees at Shenandoah Garden Spot on Main Street.

 File / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

Culpeper will likely see its first snow of the season this week.

The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued a Winter Storm Watch for Culpeper effective this Wednesday morning to Wednesday night. Earlier placed under the watch were portions of Rappahannock County, Fauquier and along the Blue Ridge Mountains of Madison County, according to meteorologist Kevin Whitt.

Culpeper could receive up to five inches of snow mid-day on Wednesday, according to the latest predictions.

Heaviest snow regionwide is expected from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Whitt said.

The system bringing the precipitation is currently out west near New Mexico and Colorado, and will start developing as it moves across the southern states, according to the meteorologist.

Albemarle, Greene and Manassas were added to the Winter Watch area Monday afternoon with heavy snow possible and a chance for mixing with rain and sleet. VDOT posted that its crews were ready for whatever weather Mother Nature bring its way.

