Winter weather could make for messy commute in Culpeper-area

A wintry mix is slated to arrive in the area early Wednesday morning, according to forecasts.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews spent Tuesday morning pre-treating I-64, west of the City of Charlottesville, and I-66 in the Culpeper District ahead it, according to an afternoon release.

Snow is predicted in the western and northern parts of the district, including high elevations in Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties, according to VDOT.

Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park was reported covered in a layer of snow, sleet, and ice and remained closed until cleared and safe to open, according to the National Park Service.

For Culpeper County, a chance of rain and snow is in the forecast, arriving before 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to National Weather Service. They predicted a 100% chance of precipitation as a powerful winter storm crosses the southern U.S. and heads northeast by Wednesday night.

Heavy snow and pockets of ice are forecast along and north of the storm’s track where winter weather watches, warnings, and advisories have been issued. In the South, heavy to possibly excessive rain may cause flooding, and severe thunderstorms may bring strong tornadoes, according to NWS.

In Culpeper, temperatures will be below freezing overnight with a high of 40 on Wednesday. VDOT says other local areas not in the higher elevations may see a wintry mix of flurries and rain.

Ice is likely to form first in areas where pavement temperatures are lowest. These spots include bridges, overpasses, ramps and intersections. If the roadway looks wet, it’s probably ice, the state highway department said.

Predictions call for warmer temperatures by noon, so drivers might want to delay travel until the weather passes, according to VDOT.