Winter weather makes mess of roads, closes schools again in Culpeper area

The season’s first blast of ice, snow and sleet on Wednesday in the Culpeper area made for slick roads and treacherous driving conditions.

The several inches of precipitation closed area public schools for a second straight day with classes, both online and virtual, cancelled Thursday in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

As the snow moved in after 8 a.m. Wednesday, authorities began responding to multiple, weather-related calls for disabled vehicles and vehicle accidents around the county.

“Please SLOW your speed and drive according to road conditions,” posted Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. “Today’s weather is no surprise so please keep yourself and others safe by using caution.”

There were various incidences of cars in ditches and overturned vehicles, including tractor-trailers, on area highways.

An 18-wheeler jackknifed on I-66 in Fauquier and state police reported other incidents on I-81, including a fatal crash at 7:45 a.m. in Pulaski County in which the motorist ran off the side of the road and overturned. The driver, Brannagan K. Locklear, 19, of Pembroke, N.C., died in an area hospital.