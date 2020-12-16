Winter weather makes mess of roads, closes schools again in Culpeper area

The season’s first blast of ice, snow and sleet on Wednesday in the Culpeper area made for slick roads and treacherous driving conditions.
The several inches of precipitation closed area public schools for a second straight day with classes, both online and virtual, cancelled Thursday in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
As the snow moved in after 8 a.m. Wednesday, authorities began responding to multiple, weather-related calls for disabled vehicles and vehicle accidents around the county.
“Please SLOW your speed and drive according to road conditions,” posted Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. “Today’s weather is no surprise so please keep yourself and others safe by using caution.”
There were various incidences of cars in ditches and overturned vehicles, including tractor-trailers, on area highways.
An 18-wheeler jackknifed on I-66 in Fauquier and state police reported other incidents on I-81, including a fatal crash at 7:45 a.m. in Pulaski County in which the motorist ran off the side of the road and overturned. The driver, Brannagan K. Locklear, 19, of Pembroke, N.C., died in an area hospital.
As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, State Police had responded to approximately 200 traffic crashes and at least 125 disabled vehicles. The majority of crashes involved damage to vehicles and not injuries as most involved vehicles sliding off the road into a ditch, embankment, guardrail, etc., according to a news release.
Crashes across Northern Virginia steadily increased starting around 1 p.m. VSP advised motorists to slow down, increase driving distance, buckle up and turn on headlights.
Early Wednesday, roads in the town of Culpeper were snow-covered, slick and slippery, according to Police Officer Julia Cole. In the county Wednesday, calls were constant for disabled vehicles and crashes, according to Cole. Culpeper town offices closed early and so did UVA Community Credit Union. James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange announced it would be closed Thursday.
Culpeper Human Services also closed its offices Wednesday, thereby extending the deadline until 10 a.m. on Thursday for local parents to turn in their applications for pandemic-related childcare and workforce relief.
As of 4:30 p.m., Culpeper Public Works Supervisor Gary Wise reported main road conditions around town were good.
He said crews had completed plowing primary roads and were heading into housing developments to do the same. Freezing rain and snow were expected to pick back up around 9 p.m., Wise said, and should stop around midnight.
“Crews will work until all roads are plowed,” he said. “Sidewalk crews will return at 6 a.m. to clear sidewalks as needed.”
Crews in VDOT’s Culpeper District were to remain on duty overnight Wednesday as well to continue treating roads as the storm dumped a mixture of precipitation along U.S. Route 29.
Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties received mostly snow while Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Orange counties received a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, according to VDOT.
As of 4 p.m., road conditions varied widely by location. As the storm moves out the area, temperatures were forecast to drop below freezing overnight Wednesday causing a refreeze on roads and patches of ice. Downed trees and utility lines are also a concern due to the amount of accumulated ice, VDOT advised.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, as of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, reported 558 outages in Culpeper County, more than 1,400 in Orange County and nearly 400 addresses each in Fauquier and Madison in the dark due to heavy ice on power lines.
REC line crews, vegetation management team and contractors were out in force, making repairs and restoring service as quickly and safely possible. Saturated soil downed trees, contributing to outages, and making access to damage sites more challenging.
“Our crews are mobilized and will work through the night until power is restored for all member-owners,” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins.
Motorists were encouraged to delay travel until temperatures rise above freezing Thursday morning. As road conditions on the interstates and primary routes improve, VDOT crews will transition to working on secondary roads and neighborhood streets.
Dominion reported less than a dozen outages in Culpeper as of 6 p.m., but nearly 1,700 addresses in Orange County in the dark. A low in the 20s was predicted overnight.
The forecast Thursday in Culpeper is mostly sunny with a high of 38 degrees.
