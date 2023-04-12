The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors added three unpaved roads to its Secondary Six-Year Road Plan for Fiscal Year 2024-2029.

The board held a public hearing at its evening meeting April 4 on the future paving projects on Route 706/Glen Ella Road, Route 628/Hazel River Road and Route 624/Sheads Mountain Road.

According to a presentation made during the meeting, Culpeper County has approximately 494 miles of secondary roads. Of those, 100 miles are unpaved, and of those, 8.49 miles of qualifying gravel roads were added to the plan.

Director of Planning & Zoning Sam McLearen said each paving project would completed in separate phases. On Glen Ella Road, paving will be conducted in two phases. Phase One will cover a mile of the road and is projected to cost $495,000. The second phase would cover .40 miles for $215,000.

The Route 628/Hazel River Road project will be conducted in three phases. Phase 1 is projected to cost $543,000 and will cover .85 miles. Phase 2 is projected to also cost $543,000 and will also cover .85 miles. The final phase is projected to cost $567,000 and will cover another .93 miles of road.

The Route 624/Sheads Mountain Road paving project will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 is projected to cost $644,000 and cover 1.20 miles, phase 2 is projected to cost $545,000 and will cover 1.03 miles.

County staff worked with VDOT to review a number of potential roads that could be included in the plan. Recommendations made by the county staff are based on factors such as availability of funding, traffic counts, location, requests made by citizens and recommendations made by the department.

Paving projects for that FY 21-22 time frame include Route 626/Black Hill Road, Route 721/ White Oak Road, Route 1162/Wayland Road and the two phases for Route 629/Settle School Road.

McLearen said the only dirt road added in the previous two years was Route 688/Countryside Lane in the Stevensburg District. This work for this road is also fully funded.

The plan was unanimously approved by the board.