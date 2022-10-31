With election a week away, 7th District congressional campaigns, early voting ramping up

With a week left until the mid-term elections, congressional campaign activity nationwide is in high gear and so is early voting.

This includes in Virginia’s 7th District congressional race between incumbent Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican Party nominee Yesli Vega, endorsed last week by former President Donald Trump.

It’s a closely watched competition in the newly drawn district that still includes Culpeper and Orange counties. Voters will decide its new congresswoman at the polls on Nov. 8, Election Day.

Spanberger is a former CIA and federal officer. Vega is a Prince William County Supervisor with a background in local law enforcement.

Early voting in the congressional election is now taking place at the voter registrar’s office 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. all this week and on Saturday—the final day for early voting prior to next week’s election.

There will be no early voting next Monday, said Culpeper County General Registrar James Clements, reporting on turnout so far.

“Early voting has been steady, slightly ahead of last year’s pace. We’re at 2,800 as of this writing. We’ve also seen over 1,300 ballots returned by mail,” the voting chief said on Monday.

All voters on Election Day should go to their assigned polling places. There is no voting in the Registrar’s office on Election Day though absentee mail ballots can be dropped at the Main Street office on Tuesday, Clements said.

He stressed on Monday that this Tuesday is not Election Day, as some might think.

“Since Elections are legally held on the first Tuesday, after the first Monday of November, of course that means Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8,” he said in an email.

Both the Spanberger and Vega campaigns have been heavy on the trail with a key Republican appearance coming up this week in Culpeper County.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be back campaigning with Vega at an outdoor rally at 7 p.m. this Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept.

“Let’s have a huge crowd!” said Culpeper County Republican Committee in an email last week. “Invite anyone who has not yet heard Yesli. Invite young people. Invite neighbors and friends.”

The first-year governor, a former equity firm CEO, campaigned Oct. 17 with Vega in Spotsylvania and again last week in Stafford County, along with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

On Oct. 20, Vega appeared with Attorney General Jason Miyares for a ‘Back the Blue’ rally at Madison at the Mill in Orange County. Also appearing to support Vega at the rally were Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins, Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos and Madison County Sheriff Erik Weaver.

Spanberger, meanwhile, seeking reelection to a third term in the U.S. House, appeared last week in Dumfries at an early voting rally with one of the nation’s longest-serving congressmen, House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina. Spanberger will be in Orange and Madison County this week on the campaign trail.

“Make plans to join us for one or both special events with Abigail Spanberger. Her race is incredibly tight and we need everyone to come off the sidelines and get in the game!” according to an email from Orange County Democrats.

The congresswoman will be outside the Orange County Registrar’s Office at 1:30 p.m. this Wednesday, Nov. 3 with Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat. He’s a former Army Ranger elected to Congress in 2018.

Spanberger also plans to appear at a ‘Wine and Dial’ phone bank event Wednesday evening at Prince Michel Winery, along U.S. Route 29 in Leon.