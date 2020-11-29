With family recipes, mother and daughter start Katie's Cakes

The business has reached the point where the family sets group curbside pick-ups at area shopping centers and also mails cakes in specially designed containers.

“They’re going all over the place right now, and we’ve got some customers who order one every few weeks,” said Cummings. “We’ve been taking orders for Thanksgiving and will continue that for Christmas.”

She said that while much of the early profits have been put into the business, some proceeds will benefit the family or be set aside for Nicole.

“My daughter has been watching cooking shows since she was able to know what they were,” said Cummings, “and for years now has said that she wants to study French and to go to Paris and become a French chef.”

That dream could change, but the family is committed to setting aside enough money from the business to get Nicole to Paris in the not-too-distant future so she can see it for herself.

Nicole has begun to learn French, and her mother and aunt getting a kick out of hearing the young baker occasionally address the cakes en français.

If sales continue to grow, the family might need to find an off-site kitchen or bakery space to expand.