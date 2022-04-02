With local relief efforts, residents realize 'Americans are incredibly generous'

Fredericksburg-area residents are finding ways to help people in Ukraine, whether that’s collecting new socks, donating entry fees from bridge tournaments or sponsoring contests for people to pick their favorite movies.

Joe McElroy asked his neighbors for checks made out to the American Red Cross for relief efforts. Last Sunday, during particularly blustery weather, he and other residents of the over-55 subdivision, Regency at Chancellorsville, set up a table outside the clubhouse. McElroy decorated it with small, blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags.

The retired Army colonel and Vietnam veteran was ecstatic, and slightly shellshocked, when the group raised $7,000. So were his neighbors in the Spotsylvania County subdivision.

“They’re stunned, almost like they’re speechless for a moment and I’m the same way,” he said. “We set a goal of $5,000 and felt that was a stretch. To beat it by 40% tells me that Americans are incredibly generous.”

McElroy would like to do more, but is limited at age 81, saying his health is just about gone. However, he would like to hold up his small, over-55 development as an example of what one group can do—and inspire others to match it.

For more than five weeks, Americans who have been inundated with images of war-torn cities in Ukraine and accounts of more than 4 million refugees seeking safety elsewhere in Europe may also have wondered how to help.

“I think there’s such a general sense of sadness and also the hate of the violence that’s going on, too,” said Brenda Chase, a longtime parishioner, and vestry member at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg. “People feel helpless, but if we can give money to people over there on the scene, it makes us feel like we’re contributing in some way.”

Trinity is asking members to donate to the Episcopal Relief & Development Fund which assists refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan. It’s one of several dozen churches and relief organizations, ranging from Catholic Relief Services to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee to Action Against Hunger to World Vision, all accredited by the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. The list is on the website, give.org/Ukraine-charity-relief-tips, along with other suggestions about the best ways Americans can help.

The BBB suggests givers consider charities that are experienced with emergency relief, especially those that had a presence in Ukraine before the invasion, said H. Art Taylor, president and CEO of the Wise Giving Alliance. That becomes even more vital as ports are blocked and roads within the country become impassable because of bombings.

As Chase sat amid lighted candles during a prayer vigil, she said it was “very sobering to think of all the lives being affected by this, and how the poor Ukrainians are suffering.”

Jim Powell, owner of Powell’s Furniture and Mattress in Spotsylvania, had the same thoughts.

“A little over a month ago, they were enjoying the basic necessities of life—their homes, their jobs and going about their day-to-day activities just like you or I would do, and all of a sudden they have nothing, absolutely nothing,” he said. “They’ve been invaded by a superpower that has one purpose and that is to destroy them.”

Powell decided to donate a portion of sales from April 1–3, to the American Red Cross for Ukrainian relief. The company has done it at least six other times after hurricanes or other disasters hit, and each campaign usually raises about $5,000.

“It’s the least we can do,” he said.

‘PRETTY UNIFYING’

Jo Petranka of Stafford County played several hands of cards with the Fredericksburg Duplicate Bridge Club last week to help Ukrainians through the United Nations World Food Program. The American Contract Bridge League suggested its 3,000 clubs hold the special charity games and the Fredericksburg club was among those that followed suit.

“I’m glad we can do this to help them,” Petranka said. “People seem like they really want to participate.”

She said some members donated well above the entry fees, others who hadn’t played in a while came out of semi-retirement and still others who no longer play to a trick or designate a trump suit still contributed money.

Todd McLean of North Stafford appealed to peoples’ movie interests in his effort to help Ukraine. In 2007, the government contractor had an assignment there and spent two weeks in the capital city of Kyiv, where he was inspired by the spirit, resilience and independence he witnessed.

After Russia invaded, he created a Facebook challenge, #90sMoviesforUkraine, that asks people to pick their favorite movies from the 1990s among four spotlighted daily.

Participants are asked to give at least $1, but most donated $25 or $50, said McLean, whose campaign topped $2,000 last week. He lets people pick from 14 charities listed on the site or select their own.

“It’s been a rough few years for all of us here, let alone for people in Ukraine,” McLean said. “It’s pretty cool to see across the country how much money people have contributed and it seems to be a pretty unifying thing, as divisive as things have been for a long time.”

‘THE LOVE OF JESUS’

Benchmark Baptist Fellowship in Spotsylvania has a small congregation—about 30 people—and a direct connection to Ukraine. One of Pastor Alan Schoeff’s seminary instructors was Tony Hansen, who for more than 15 years has served as a missionary in Zhytomyr. That’s a city in the northwest of the country.

When the invasion began, Schoeff and his congregation followed the news of Hansen and took up a collection which the missionary will disperse to those in need. So far, Benchmark has raised about $500, which is “fairly substantial for our little church,” the pastor said, and will continue to collect funds through April 24.

“Tony still has internet connections with the church there in Zhytomyr and they are providing aid to citizens trying to get out of the county as well as food, transportation and shelter,” Schoeff said. “He plans to return when borders open back up.”

Donations can be made at the church, its website or by mail at 10510 Benchmark Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22408.

At Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Spotsylvania, members made donations to the denomination’s national relief effort, but “our church family wanted to do more,” said Judy Schrader, who chairs the missions committee. The group had learned about the Northern Virginia Regional Commission’s plan to collect new or gently used coats and new blankets, heavy socks and gloves.

The commission consists of 13 governments and has drop-off points through Northern Virginia listed on its website. The Tabernacle group decided on a Thursday to join the effort and by Sunday, members were going through their closets for used coats, buying everything they could find in local stores and ordering even more from Amazon, Schrader said.

Tabernacle will collect items from the community on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can take their donations to Tabernacle UMC, 7310 Old Plank Rd. #A. Members hope the Ukrainians who receive the items will be warmed by them, according to a church announcement, and “feel the love of Jesus through our donations.”