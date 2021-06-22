With most school bus drivers doing 2 routes, Orange County keeps early, later start times

Elementary and secondary students in Orange County Public Schools will start classes two hours apart for the 2021-22 academic year to accommodate double bus routes – the same as in 20-21.

Elementary schools will start around 9:15 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. while high school and middle school students will start classes at 7:30 a.m. and end around 2:30 p.m., five days a week.

The school system based start times on parent survey responses gathered in the spring; exact times vary by school and are listed on the school system web site.

The “two-tier standard day schedule” was developed in response to the need for most school bus drivers to drive two routes, one elementary and one secondary, OCPS said in a release. The school system is currently hiring bus drivers.

Of those who responded to the survey about school start times in Orange, 70% selected the option for middle/high school to begin around 7:30 a.m. and primary/elementary school students to begin around 9:30 a.m.

Based on those results, the schedule for the upcoming school year will look the same as the 2020-2021 schedule except that in-person learning will take place five days per week, the school system said.