With school starting in Culpeper, PD stresses safety on roads, especially at bus stops

As students and teachers of Culpeper County Public Schools prepare for the start of the new academic year on Monday, the Culpeper Police Department has some safety reminders.

“We know it’ll take a little bit of time for everyone to adjust to the start of the new school year with all of its challenges and stresses,” the PD said in a release on Friday.

At the top of the list for back to school safety tips is watching for pedestrians, especially children who may be loading or unloading at bus stops. It is against the law to pass a stopped school bush with its flashing lights activated. Culpeper Police advises motorists to slow down in neighborhoods and pay extra attention at locations where children are waiting for the bus.

Motorists should also pay attention to officers or crossing guards directing traffic in school zones. Follow and obey posted reduced school zone speed limits in effect in the mornings at drop-off and afternoons at pick-up. Flashing zone lights alert motorists to the reduced speed zone.

The PD also advises paying attention to student safety by ensuring they are dressed appropriately for the weather, good visibility, and have supplies secured properly to avoid dropping anything while walking or on the bus.