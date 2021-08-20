With school starting in Culpeper, PD stresses safety on roads, especially at bus stops

As students and teachers of Culpeper County Public Schools prepare for the start of the new academic year on Monday, the Culpeper Police Department has some safety reminders.
“We know it’ll take a little bit of time for everyone to adjust to the start of the new school year with all of its challenges and stresses,” the PD said in a release on Friday.
At the top of the list for back to school safety tips is watching for pedestrians, especially children who may be loading or unloading at bus stops. It is against the law to pass a stopped school bush with its flashing lights activated. Culpeper Police advises motorists to slow down in neighborhoods and pay extra attention at locations where children are waiting for the bus.
Motorists should also pay attention to officers or crossing guards directing traffic in school zones. Follow and obey posted reduced school zone speed limits in effect in the mornings at drop-off and afternoons at pick-up. Flashing zone lights alert motorists to the reduced speed zone.
The PD also advises paying attention to student safety by ensuring they are dressed appropriately for the weather, good visibility, and have supplies secured properly to avoid dropping anything while walking or on the bus.
Encourage children to stand on sidewalks or on the shoulder instead of in the road while waiting for their bus. Remember, if the red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, then traffic must stop. Motorists should be alert for children loading and unloading as children might not look for traffic or pay attention to their surroundings.
The Culpeper Police Department will be conducting extra patrols and enforcement in and around school zones. The added visibility will enhance awareness and safety as everyone returns to the routine of the school year, according to the agency release.
“We want everyone to have a safe start to the school year. Please be watchful for school buses and students returning to school,” said Police Chief Chris Jenkins. “Everyone should remember to add a few extra minutes into their commute to account for slow traffic or school buses in neighborhoods.”
The Culpeper Police Departments urges motorists to be patient and plan for small delays created by the opening of school. Parents are asked to make sure children use marked crosswalks when crossing the street. Finally, motorists are reminded that Virginia is now a hands-free state which means cell phones should be out of a motorist’s hands while driving.