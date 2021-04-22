With teens and adults eligible, Health District offers COVID-19 vaccinations

• Unless you require assistance, you may not have anyone accompany you into the building for your vaccination, and you will be asked to wait 15 minutes after receiving your dose of the vaccine. Please plan accordingly.

• Any individual who has recently received any vaccine must wait 14 days before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

• Any individual under isolation or quarantine must wait until after the isolation or quarantine period to receive the vaccine.

Please remember to continue masking and social distancing outside your household, the district urged.

“We will reach a point later this year when enough people are vaccinated where these actions are no longer necessary, but we’re not there yet,” district officials said. “We ask all residents to continue to watch your 4Ws: Wear your mask, Watch your distance, Wash your hands, and Wait to return to work or school if you’re sick.”

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.