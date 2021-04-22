With teens and adults eligible, Health District offers COVID-19 vaccinations

Now that Virginia has entered Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations, everyone aged 16 and older (Pfizer) or 18 and older (Moderna) is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is an important step in our effort to vaccinate more and more people and put this pandemic behind us,” Dr. Colin Greene, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District’s acting health director, said late Thursday in a statement.
As part of the effort, the district is scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, April 27, and Wednesday, April 28, at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center (for the Moderna first dose).
These are in addition to the vaccination clinics held weekly at Culpeper Middle School, staffed by Culpeper County Public Schools, CCPS custodians, the Medical Reserve Corps, Culpeper Medical Center and county EMS responders.
The Germanna clinics will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees must have an appointment.
If you need assistance by phone, please call 540-308-6072.
Here’s the schedule:
—RRHD Clinic at Germanna Community College; Tuesday, April 27, 2021; 8:30–11:45 a.m.
—RRHD Clinic at Germanna Community College; Tuesday, April 27, 2021; 1–3 p.m.
—RRHD Clinic at Germanna Community College; Wednesday, April 28, 2021; 8:30—11:45 a.m.
—RRHD Clinic at Germanna Community College; Wednesday, April 28, 2021; 1–3 p.m.
Here’s some important information, the district said, to consider before scheduling your appointment:
• If an individual has had an allergic reaction to any injectable medication or injectable vaccine in the past requiring either epinephrine or an emergency room visit, he or she needs to bring a hard copy of the Physician, Physician’s Assistant or Nurse Practitioner’s note advising it is OK to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
• Unless you require assistance, you may not have anyone accompany you into the building for your vaccination, and you will be asked to wait 15 minutes after receiving your dose of the vaccine. Please plan accordingly.
• Any individual who has recently received any vaccine must wait 14 days before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
• Any individual under isolation or quarantine must wait until after the isolation or quarantine period to receive the vaccine.
Please remember to continue masking and social distancing outside your household, the district urged.
“We will reach a point later this year when enough people are vaccinated where these actions are no longer necessary, but we’re not there yet,” district officials said. “We ask all residents to continue to watch your 4Ws: Wear your mask, Watch your distance, Wash your hands, and Wait to return to work or school if you’re sick.”
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.