UPDATED: Culpeper Chamber calls off circuit court clerk's candidates' forum

With the March 30 Special Election just two weeks away, local voters will not get to hear from the two candidates running for Culpeper Clerk of the Circuit Court in a side-by-side format after the chamber of commerce on Monday morning cancelled Monday night's virtual forum.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, the Clerk of the Court’s candidate’s forum scheduled for this evening has been canceled,” said Culpeper Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeff Say in a brief email to the Star-Exponent Monday afternoon. “It will not be rescheduled.”
By later in the day Monday, Say informed the Star-Exponent the Chamber would instead host each candidate separately and ask questions in a pre-recorded Zoom call. The date had not yet been finalized.
Culpeper Media Network had planned to film and Say to moderate the virtual forum Monday night at Germanna Community College with acting clerk Carson Beard and challenger Marshall Keene, chairman of the Culpeper County School Board, president of the Culpeper GOP and Sheriff’s Office investigator.
Culpeper Media Station Manager Jon Krawchuk said they were excited, ready to go and just packing up to start filming when Say called.
"It's unfortunate, we were excited to provide this valuable service to the community so they would be informed when they go to the polls,” Krawchuk said on Monday. “We're very sad to have this opportunity fall through."
Say declined to answer additional questions from the Star-Exponent about why the forum was called off. He referred to his board, saying he is abiding by their wishes in sticking with the statement.
“We apologize as we looked forward to educating the community and remind the public that there is a special election for Culpeper County Clerk of the Court March 30,” Say said in the email.
Chamber Board member Ginny Koontz said in a phone call all she knew about the cancellation was the statement released by Say. A phone message left with Chamber Board Chairwoman Randi Richards-Lutz was not immediately returned.
Beard, on his campaign Facebook page, posted soon after announcement of the forum cancellation. In the post, Beard said he contacted Say about the reason for the cancellation, “and he was unable to divulge.”
Beard said in a follow-up phone with the Star-Exponent that Say notified him Monday morning of the cancellation, which came as a complete surprise.
Say would only say it was due to unforeseen circumstances, said Beard, who asked why more than once.
"I've been ready to go twice now -- the forum was first scheduled on March 11 and that was rescheduled due to my opponent's schedule," Beard said Monday afternoon. "I was ready to go tonight, looking forward to it, and very disappointed to have it cancelled completely."
A Culpeper native, Beard has worked in the circuit clerk court’s office since late 2014. Judge Dale Durrer appointed him to the interim post after former clerk Janice Corbin retired in December with three years left on the eight-year term of the constitutional office position.
Shortly thereafter, the Board of Supervisors, led by Tom Underwood, petitioned the court to hold a Special Election on March 30 to fill out the remaining term versus waiting until the November elections. The Special Election will cost the county an estimated $86,000.
Keene’s campaign Facebook page did not address the candidates’ forum cancellation. He did not respond to a message and phone call from the Star-Exponent.
In a recent Facebook post that was also sent in the mail as a campaign flyer, Keene, who is running for the historically non-party-affiliated office as a Republican, addressed recent criticism about an earlier campaign flyer featuring images of a Bible and a gun.
“God, Guns & Country is What Makes America Great!” Keene posted on Facebook saying he featured “the things I am most proud of” on the flier, including a picture of his family.
“As part of the DEMOCRATS 'Cancel Culture' it was even suggested that I apologize for displaying this picture. My response is simple and direct, NO!” the candidate posted.
The Culpeper Chamber has regularly served as moderator at various political candidate forums over many years.
Of cancelling Monday's forum, a rare occurrence, the chamber stated at its Facebook page, "These circumstances do not have anything to do with the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and therefore we are unable to divulge any further information on this topic. "
To learn more about the candidates for Clerk of the Court, the chamber suggested logging onto carsonbeard.com and keeneforclerk.com.
As of Monday, 850 people had voted early in person in the Special Election in the registrar's office and another 472 had returned ballots by mail, according to Culpeper County Registrar James Clements. There are 35,288 registered voters in Culpeper County.
Culpeper County School Board Superintendent Anthony Brads was asked if there were any conflicting events or meetings Monday night with the school board, of which Keene is chairman.
Brads said, "I am sorry but CCPS has nothing to do with this election whatsoever. The School Board's schedule did not conflict with the forum."