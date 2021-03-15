UPDATED: Culpeper Chamber calls off circuit court clerk's candidates' forum

Say declined to answer additional questions from the Star-Exponent about why the forum was called off. He referred to his board, saying he is abiding by their wishes in sticking with the statement.

“We apologize as we looked forward to educating the community and remind the public that there is a special election for Culpeper County Clerk of the Court March 30,” Say said in the email.

Chamber Board member Ginny Koontz said in a phone call all she knew about the cancellation was the statement released by Say. A phone message left with Chamber Board Chairwoman Randi Richards-Lutz was not immediately returned.

Beard, on his campaign Facebook page, posted soon after announcement of the forum cancellation. In the post, Beard said he contacted Say about the reason for the cancellation, “and he was unable to divulge.”

Beard said in a follow-up phone with the Star-Exponent that Say notified him Monday morning of the cancellation, which came as a complete surprise.

Say would only say it was due to unforeseen circumstances, said Beard, who asked why more than once.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}