Witnesses say man killed in Spotsylvania shooting was acting erratically

Multiple witnesses told police that the young man killed outside his Spotsylvania County apartment early Saturday was acting in a “violent manner” right before he was shot, court records state.

Joshua B. Yezierski, 25, was shot multiple times during an incident that began about 4:15 a.m. at the Orchard Ridge at Jackson Village, the Sheriff’s Office said. The shooter, who is named in the affidavit, was identified almost immediately and remained at the scene, but Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said no decision had been made regarding potential charges as of Tuesday.

According to affidavits for search warrants filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, the incident started inside an apartment that the shooting victim shared with his girlfriend. The woman, who is also named in the affidavit, told investigators that the man began acting “erratically” and breaking things in the home.

The woman said she was finally able to get him out of the apartment, but not before he grabbed a towel rod. The woman said she looked through the keyhole and saw the man kicking the locked door and hitting the wall with the rod.