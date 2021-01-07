Wittman votes against certifying Pennsylvania electors

Rep. Rob Wittman, a Republican whose 1st Congressional District includes much of the Fredericksburg area, voted against certifying the electors from Pennsylvania during the certification process for Joe Biden’s presidential election victory over incumbent President Donald Trump.
The vote took place Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, after a day of violence as the U.S. Capitol was breached by Trump supporters who disrupted proceedings.
Wittman voted to certify Arizona’s electors, but believes Pennsylvania’s voting procedures were “unconstitutional.”
Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes helped propel Biden to victory as he finished with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.
“I took an oath to defend the Constitution and that is what I will continue to do as the Representative of the 1st Congressional District of Virginia,” Wittman said in a prepared statement. “That oath led me to vote against certifying the electors from Pennsylvania because of unconstitutional changes to the administration of the 2020 general election, which bypassed the constitutionality vested power of the state legislature and fundamentally changed the state’s election procedures.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat, said in a statement that decisions by elected officials to reject Biden’s certification helped spur the violence that took place Wednesday, including the shooting death of one woman. Three others reportedly died of medical emergencies during the protest that turned violent.
Kaine said Wednesday's events are a reminder of the fragility of Democracy and that it needs to be “nourished” to thrive.
“We must all condemn—in the strongest possible terms—the attempt yesterday to rob the American people of their duly elected leaders,” Kaine said. “Goaded by the President and abetted by some of my fellow Senators, right-wing insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in support of an effort to overturn the presidential election results and install an unelected government. We know exactly how we got to this point. What will Republican leaders who have enabled the outgoing President do to restore peace, law and order after this four-year flirt with authoritarianism?”
Wittman went on to state there is evidence that Pennsylvania failed to follow the “laws and tenets that govern its elections.”
He noted there is still a legal challenge to Pennsylvania’s results on the docket of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Trump has failed in numerous other legal challenges in an effort to overturn the election results.
“Congress has a constitutional duty to uphold and maintain the integrity of our system of government,” Wittman said. “I am a firm believer that states should select their own electors, not Congress, and that the electoral college is a key feature of our Republic. However, when disputes concerning a presidential election arise, under federal law, it is Congress who reviews the evidence and resolves disputes.”
Wittman alleges that facts will support his vote to object to Pennsylvania, but the Arizona case wasn’t as clear-cut. He said election fraud must be pursued in court and not Congress. Several government officials have stated there has been no widespread evidence of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
“This is about upholding the Constitution and ensuring integrity and faith in elections to come,” Wittman said. “Americans’ concerns deserve to be heard. We must have faith in the electoral process and continue to take steps to ensure fair and free elections.”
Wittman denounced the violence that took place at the Capitol on Wednesday, saying “it’s a blemish on this nation” and that he condemns it “in the strongest possible terms.”
He said while politicians may disagree on policy and who they support as president, the nation is built on law and order.
With the path now clear for Biden to be inaugurated on Jan. 20, Wittman said now is the time to move forward as a nation. He acknowledged that Biden won the election “by count of the electoral college” and that Kamala Harris will be vice president-elect.
He offered them well wishes for “good health and sound judgment as the nation navigates these unprecedented times.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526