Wittman votes against certifying Pennsylvania electors

Kaine said Wednesday's events are a reminder of the fragility of Democracy and that it needs to be “nourished” to thrive.

“We must all condemn—in the strongest possible terms—the attempt yesterday to rob the American people of their duly elected leaders,” Kaine said. “Goaded by the President and abetted by some of my fellow Senators, right-wing insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in support of an effort to overturn the presidential election results and install an unelected government. We know exactly how we got to this point. What will Republican leaders who have enabled the outgoing President do to restore peace, law and order after this four-year flirt with authoritarianism?”

Wittman went on to state there is evidence that Pennsylvania failed to follow the “laws and tenets that govern its elections.”

He noted there is still a legal challenge to Pennsylvania’s results on the docket of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump has failed in numerous other legal challenges in an effort to overturn the election results.