Woman convicted of assault and battery for role in Central Park fight

A Ruther Glen woman was convicted of assault and battery Thursday for her role in a fight that nearly resulted in death for her opponent.
Deanna Marie Evans, 22, was also found guilty of stabbing in the commission of a felony. The convictions came Thursday at the end of a two-day trial in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.
Evans had been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, which carries a prison term of between 20 years and life in prison. The jury decided instead on a much lesser misdemeanor conviction.
The charges stemmed from a Dec. 28, 2020, altercation in Central Park involving Evans and Caitlin Winn, another young woman in her early 20s. Evidence showed that the two women had exchanged harsh text messages that day, and both expressed an interest in fighting.
The dispute involved Winn’s boyfriend, who was Evans’ former boyfriend. Winn accused Evans of continuing to have relations with the man.
Evidence showed that after Winn gave Evans the address to the Central Park location where she was working, Evans drove from Caroline County for the confrontation. She went to the business and the two started fighting in the parking lot. At some point during the fight, Evans pulled a knife from her boot and sliced Winn more than a dozen times.
Winn was rushed to the Mary Washington Hospital trauma center, while Evans returned to Caroline. She said she threw the knife out on Interstate 95 somewhere in the Thornburg area. The knife was never recovered.
Dr. Corey Wright, a MWH trauma surgeon, testified Wednesday that Winn was within 10 to 20 minutes of death when she arrived at the hospital. He said she was in Stage 4 shock and had lost at least 40 percent of her blood.
She had a punctured lung and deep cuts on her arms, legs, face, breasts and back.
Prosecutor Justin Witt showed the jurors pictures of Winn’s gruesome injuries several times during the trial. One juror appeared to pass out while looking at the injuries and was removed from the trial.
Witt on Thursday urged the jurors to convict Evans of the more serious charge. He said she “showed up to a fist fight with a knife” and came all the way from Caroline for the confrontation.
Defense attorney Jeremie Childress countered that Evans’ actions were a “clear case” of self-defense. Childress said a video showed that Evans was being pummeled for at least 23 consecutive seconds before using the knife to save herself.
The defense contended that Evans asked Winn to stop before the knife came out.
“It took the knife to make Caitlin stop,” Childress said. “How many hits does she have to take before she can pull a knife?”
As things stand, Evans is facing the possibility of up to six years in prison when she is sentenced Feb. 4. Childress is looking into the legality of Evans being convicted of wounding in the commission of a felony when she was convicted of a misdemeanor.
Evans had been free on bond, but was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail following Thursday’s jury verdict.
