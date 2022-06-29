Woman dies in crash caused by apparent medical emergency

A 76-year-old Stafford County woman was killed Monday when the driver of the car she was riding in suffered an apparent medical emergency and crashed into a tree, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the crash took place at 10:41 a.m. in the 1400 block of Richmond Highway near M&M Auto Parts. Responding deputies found that a 2009 Dodge Journey left the road and hit the tree.

Wilma Comuntzis was unresponsive in the front seat. Deputies and bystanders performed CPR until medics arrived and took her to the hospital. She later died as the result of her injuries.

The 52-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, Kimmitz said. He suffered a medical emergency just before leaving the roadway, Kimmitz said.