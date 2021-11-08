Woman, dog die in wrong-way crash on I-81, two others seriously hurt

A medical condition is a potential factor in a fatal two-vehicle crash Saturday on I-81 in Shenandoah County.

Virginia State Police Trooper E. Meyers is investigating the wreck that occurred at 4:50 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the 273 mile-marker. A 2017 Mazda CX-3 entered I-81 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a northbound 2003 Toyota Tacoma, according to a news release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Mazda, a 69-year-old woman of Edinburg, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center where she later died. She was wearing a seatbelt. Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, Coffey said.

A dog in the Mazda with the woman also died due to injuries sustained in the crash, he said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 33-year-old man of Staunton, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt. A passenger in the Toyota, an 11-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The child was wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said. A medical condition is being considered a factor in the crash that remains under investigation.