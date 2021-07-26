Woman indicted in fatal Barboursville shooting

An Orange County grand jury on Monday indicted a 27-year-old Gordonsville woman on charges of second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Brianna Knicely is accused in the June 16 shooting death of 36-year-old James Manning at his home in Barboursville. A status hearing in the case in Orange County Circuit Court was set for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Handing down an indictment, or true bill, means the grand jury heard sufficient evidence from the prosecution to believe than she probably committed the crime.

A general district court judge earlier this month denied Knicely bond eligibility saying she was a potential danger to society.

According to court testimony, the defendant drove, with a loaded gun in her purse, to the house off of U.S. Route 33 where Manning lived with his wife, a son and two daughters. He was home alone at the time.

The defendant knew of Manning, an Army veteran who worked for UPS, through his wife, who had watched Knicely’s two young children through her in-home daycare business.