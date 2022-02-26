Woman sentenced for her role in beating at Fredericksburg bar

A local woman was ordered Friday to serve a year and five months in prison for her role in the pummeling of an intoxicated customer at the bar she was working at in 2020.

Rebecca S. Gonzales, 37, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to five years in prison with three years and seven months suspended on an unlawful wounding conviction.

Combined with the year and seven months she was sentenced to Friday for unrelated probation violations, Gonzalez received a total of three years to serve.

According to the evidence, an intoxicated man in his 60s was at the bar at the Bourbon Room on William Street in Fredericksburg late Oct. 6 and early Oct. 7, 2020. When Gonzalez tried to get the man to leave, he fell to the floor.

Another employee, Kenneth D. Watson, was caught on camera going to the fallen patron and hitting and kicking him. He also picked up a table and dropped it on his head.

Watson has been ordered to serve five and a half years in prison for his part in the incident.

Gonzalez, who was slapped by Watson during the incident, also hit the drunk man several times. The victim was dragged down the steps and tossed out of the building. He ended up in Mary Washington Hospital to be treated for a serious head injury and wounds to his face.

Watson, the primary assailant, told police that the victim had assaulted him first. He didn’t realize at the time that police had already seen a video that disproved his claim.

Prosecutor Justin Witt asked Judge Gordon Willis for a total of four years for Gonzalez, while defense attorney Eugene Frost requested that her sentence not exceed six months.