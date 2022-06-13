Women Veterans Summit Wednesday in Richmond at capacity

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Army combat veteran, will be the special guest speaker at the 9th Annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit this Wednesday, June 15 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The event, the first held in person since the pandemic, is sold out.

Hosted by Virginia Dept. of Veterans Services with Virginia Employment Commission, the theme this year is, "Empowered! Sisters in Arms, Inspiring Generations."

Watch the livestream 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at VirginiaVeteransServices on Facebook.

Other invited speakers are Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade and VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth.

There will be presentations and discussions on topics of importance to women veterans including inclusion, coping techniques, veteran health services, and removing the glass ceiling in job opportunities.

Awards will be presented in recognition of Virginia women veterans and organizations who have had led the way in assisting fellow veterans.

Journalist and U.S. Navy veteran Robin Beres will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

“More than 107,000 women veterans call Virginia home—the largest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in America,” said Gade in a statement.

“These women, who proudly served in every branch of our armed forces, often face unique challenges and opportunities when they leave active duty and transition to civilian life. Our mission is to assure women veterans have the programs and resources they need to live, work and thrive in the Commonwealth and this annual Summit is a key part of that mission.”

“As the sister of a Bronze Star Army veteran, I have seen first-hand the tireless and selfless commitment of our veterans to our great country and the freedoms we hold so dear,” said Roth. “On behalf of the Virginia Employment Commission and a grateful Commonwealth, we honor and thank you—not only today, but every day. It is imperative we do all we can to support your continued success in civilian life.”

DVS Deputy Commissioner Annie Walker, an Army veteran, said she knows how life-changing the summit can be. More than 1,200 participated last year for a virtual-only event during the pandemic, she said. “I encourage all women veterans who cannot be with us in person in Richmond to join us online as we livestream the program on Facebook.”