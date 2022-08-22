Woodbridge man dies, teen injured in I-81 crash Sunday

A Woodbridge man died in a crash Sunday on I-81 in Shenandoah County.

The wreck occurred at 3:50 p.m. Aug. 21 at the 291 exit ramp, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a Virginia State Police spokesman.

A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on the interstate when it tried to abruptly exit, Coffey said in a statement.

The Ford ran off the right side of the road and collided with an embankment.

The pickup truck was hauling a small utility trailer, which overturned.

The pickup's driver, Louin S. Coates, 65, died at the crash scene from his injuries. Coates was not wearing a seat belt, Coffey said.

A passenger in the Ford, a 13-year-old male, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is under investigation, Coffey said.