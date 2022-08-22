Woodbridge man dies, teen injured in single-vehicle crash Sunday on I-81 exit ramp

A Woodbridge man died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County.

The wreck occurred at 3:50 p.m. Aug. 21 at the 291 exit ramp, according to a release Monday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on the interstate when it attempted to abruptly exit. The Ford ran off of the right side of the road and collided with an embankment.

The pick-up truck was hauling a small utility trailer that overturned.

The driver of the Ford, Louin S. Coates, 65, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Coates was not wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.

A passenger in the Ford, a 13-year-old male, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.