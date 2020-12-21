 Skip to main content
Woodville man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday on Sperryville Pike
Woodville man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday on Sperryville Pike

Woodville man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday on Sperryville Pike

A 59-year-old Rappahannock County man died Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along Sperryville Pike.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper S. Riddle is investigating the wreck that occurred at 2:52 p.m. on Dec. 20 along U.S. Route 522 in Rappahannock, 2/10-mile south of Route 621 (Yancey Road).

A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling on Sperryville Pike when it ran off the right side of the road, collided with a fence and trees before coming to rest. The driver, Todd B. McKinney, of Woodville, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.

—Star-Exponent staff report

