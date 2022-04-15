Word on the Street: Aslan is on the move

As a strange mid-March snow fell on our city last month, I accompanied the sister of a recently deceased member of our Micah community to the campsite where her brother had last stayed.

With temperatures popping into the 70s in early March, the hotel rooms that we had been offering as winter shelter had come to an end. Her brother Jim was one of the few who returned to the street. Due to pandemic resources that have allowed us to keep our unhoused neighbors sheltered in hotels the last two years, it was the first night in some time that we knowingly had neighbors sleeping outside again.

That first night back outside, Jim and another fellow had started a campfire in the place that they bedded down. The other guy was asleep in his tent in the wee hours of the morning when blood curdling screams came from outside. He zipped open his tent to find that Jim had fallen into the fire and was engulfed in flames. Jim was flown to the VCU burn unit, where he eventually passed away.

Seeking closure before she returned to her home in South Carolina, Jim’s sister asked if we could take her to the camp.

As I shuffled with her across the rickety, make-shift bridge that led to the camp, I imagined what it must have been like for the fellow camping with him to find his way in the darkness of that early morning. His cellphone wasn’t working, and he had to run from the camp to town in order to get someone to call 911.

I wondered what it was like for rescue workers to shuttle Jim out of the woods and get him on a life-flight helicopter when that wobbly bridge could barely withstand the weight of two women.

I lamented that Jim’s accident was a disturbing reminder that all the advances made during the pandemic were not a promise of a future free of the same suffering that had originally brought our churches together to care collaboratively for unhoused neighbors.

Allow me to explain.

Many sleepless nights came in the early days of the pandemic, as we wondered what would happen to those who couldn’t stay home because they didn’t have a home to stay in. It would be months of masking up and increased social distancing before resources would come available to shelter our unhoused neighbors—all of them—in hotels for a considerable amount of time.

By that summer, every unhoused person we knew had either moved into a hotel room or been offered one. And in the two years that would follow, most of our chronic and vulnerable homeless would transition into permanent housing.

As we now look to a time beyond pandemic, stories like Jim’s have us wondering: really, do we have to go back? Do we have to return to a time where the most we can offer the person who ends up without a home is a bagged lunch, a shower and a tent and a sleeping bag?

Will Christmas ever come?

My feelings on the matter, remind me of the classic “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” tale from C.S. Lewis’ “The Chronicles of Narnia.” In the story, four children wander into the magical world of Narnia by way of a mysterious wardrobe. Narnia, however, is under a spell of a white witch who always makes it winter there—always winter and never Christmas.

The gentle talking beasts of that world are in despair. But there is still hope. One of them, a talking beaver, takes the children into his confidence and whispers to them in that same wood.

“They say Aslan is on the move.”

Later, the beaver tells them that although their troubles are serious things, all will be better now that Aslan is on the move. Although Aslan turns out to be a mere lion, the Narnians consider him King of the Wood and the only force of capable or making things right within their world. As it says in an old rhyme that the beaver recants to the children:

Wrong will be right, when Aslan comes in sight,

At the sound of his roar, sorrows will be no more,

When he bares his teeth, winter meets its death

And when he shakes his mane, we shall have spring again.

It isn’t hard to see C.S. Lewis’ intentional parallel between Aslan, the fictional lion, and a Jesus who also lived and ministered on the move. He was born on the move. He healed on the move. And ultimately, despite all warnings, he moved toward Jerusalem and an inevitable death that brought about the same restoration that the Narnians speak of in their own hope for Aslan’s coming.

The first half of Jesus’ journey is the time on the church calendar where his wandering, wondering and healing illuminates Jesus as an example of how God desires to be in relationship with humanity. It is this season in which we get to decide whether God is telling the truth, and whether or not we will listen to the one who has been sent.

But if we decide God is telling the truth in the first half, the second half of the journey holds great responsibility. The burden to continue on, to follow Jesus into the Jerusalem part of the story, is only possible when we have been convinced in the first half that he was who he said he was, and there was really no other choice. Or because we believe what he told us—that losing our life for his sake is the only way to find it.

When we catch up with Jesus in Luke 13:31, a point at which many are telling Jesus to turn back and stay away from Jerusalem, he is a man on a mission. His mission will lead to his own death. “Listen,” he says, “Go tell that fox that today I cast out demons and tomorrow I cure the sick and the third day I must be on my way, because it is impossible for a prophet to be killed outside Jerusalem.”

In other words, Jesus is on the move. Like Aslan in the “Narnia” story, he has come to set things right. And while the right thing is hardly ever the easy thing, no one, least of all Herod, is going to stop him.

So, the question is not whether Jesus is going to Jerusalem, but whether or not we are going with him.

I thank God we have always had churches in this community who haven’t been afraid of the long slow and messy second half of the journey. Even when the perspective of the broader city was that the chronic and street homeless were a segment of our community that could not be helped, our downtown churches have pressed onward.

And just because the hopes of a community where no one sleeps outside are momentarily bleak, we are not deterred from the mission that brought our body of Christ together in Fredericksburg more than 15 years ago.

You ever notice how people in the Bible are always going somewhere? In this single Luke passage, we can follow Jesus away from Jerusalem and back again. The letters that follow the Gospels have the disciples going all over the place to tell the story of Christ’s church. And even the Old Testament is full of a wandering people, getting evicted from their homes, wandering in the wilderness and doing everything they can to get back home.

God never meant for us to get comfortable, be we in a place of suffering or celebration! Even in Genesis 2:15, when God gave humanity its original home and a job to cultivate and care for creation, we were designed to be on the move.

So go tell that fox, Herod, and anyone else who would keep us from our mission—Jesus is on the move, we are moving with him, and nothing is going to stop us.

Not only is Christmas coming, but Easter and a resurrection is on the way.

Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.