Word on the Street: Center of a stoning circle

I’m sitting in a hospital emergency room as I write this.

It’s the third time in less than a month.

Don’t worry, I’m fine. It’s just this friend in need of mine who keeps losing her way.

The details don’t really matter at this point, but let’s just say she’s had her fair share of chances. So, why am I here?

Why am I here at 11:23 at night? Why don’t I have something better to do? Why can’t this be the time I walk away? Everyone would understand. Some might even be upset if I do hang in here. It wouldn’t be the first time, probably not even the 50th, that people had called it quits on this gal. I’m not even sure that my friend herself would blame me, if I gave up now.

She’s broken the rules. She’s manipulated the heck out of the circumstances. And I’m pretty sure she’s even lied. I have no earthly reason to stick this out, but I do.

And here’s why.

One of my favorite Jesus stories is told in John 8, when the Pharisees bring forth a woman who has been caught in the act of adultery.

“The law of Moses commanded us to stone such women. What do you say?” they ask.

The question is clearly a trap. If Jesus says not to stone her, he is clearly breaking the religious law of his time—the orders so closely held as the direct words of God. If he allows the stoning to take place, he’s a hypocrite that goes against everything he has said about this new idea called “grace” and “forgiveness.”

Decisions, decisions: contradict the law, or abandon the message of this new covenant he is trying to help the world to understand. But in true Jesus fashion, he answers without answering.

“Let him who is without sin be the first to cast a stone at her,” he replies.

And he stands with her at the center of that angry mob, awaiting their decision. As we know, the crowd drops their stones and fades away because none can claim the status Jesus has challenged them to consider.

Yes, this verse says a lot about not judging others when we ourselves have plenty on which we could be judged. But what happens next, is just as important.

After the crowd has dispersed and the judgments have drifted away, Jesus gets a moment with the woman he stood with in the center of the circle.

“Woman, where are they? Has no one condemned you?” He asks.

“No one,” she replies.

And Jesus said, “Neither do I condemn you; go and from now on, sin no more.”

When we are at our worst and deserve the most significant condemnation, Jesus stands with us at the center of our stoning circle. He does it over and over again, risking everything to protect us from all who think our mistakes have turned us into lost causes. And by doing so, He earns the right to speak into our lives, be heard and make us forever changed.

As I sit here in the emergency room, I watch a modern version of this story unfold around my friend. She’s been to the hospital so many times, it’s hard for the medical staff to take her seriously. She’s broken our program rules so many times, it’s hard for my staff to accept her back one more time. She’s a drunk. She’s homeless. She’s unemployed. She’s mentally ill. She’s noncompliant. And she is plenty of other things worth casting stones.

But the hospital happens to be the center of my friend’s stoning circle. It’s where she ends up when she is at her worst. If no one is willing to stand at the center of it with her, how will she possibly know how much she is loved? Who will she trust enough to consider what she might do differently next time? How will she know that she is and always will be a person of value, worthy of great sacrifice?

Sure, the law of Moses gives us our guidelines and our consequences—usually death as the result of sin. But the law of Jesus speaks of a new covenant with God; one that acknowledges the free will of the human spirit and forgives unconditionally, regardless of what we have earned or what we deserve.

My friend sleeps soundly under the cloud of medication, in spite of the beeps and twitters of the monitors. The hour grows late and I leave the nurse with instructions on how to reach me if they are ready to discharge her.

I go home and tuck my son into bed, praying that if he ever finds himself at the center of a stoning circle, someone will be there with him, too. Someone, striving to be the face of Christ in his life, I hope will be there always to dare the world to cast the first stone.

The phone rings just after 1 a.m., my friend’s scratchy voice on the other end.

“You were here?” she asks. “Why were you here? I’ve just disappointed you again.”

Because I do not condemn you, my friend. And the center of your stoning circle is where Jesus called me to be.

Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.