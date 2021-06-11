Word on the Street: Fruits of the spirit

The scene that sticks out from my Virginia Supportive Housing visit, however, is the busload of people who lived in one of their apartment buildings loading up to go on a tacky Christmas light tour. They were as excited as a gaggle of teenagers, and I was awestruck with the driver’s diligence, herding them to their seats and making sure no one was left behind. I dreamed of the day that the work of our churches would not just be about helping our neighbors to survive, but creating moments where they could find joy, hope and peace in their everyday lives.

There are many moments on my journey with our neighbors that I have thought we were moving in this direction. But a recent opportunity to join them as VIPs at a FredNats baseball game might be one of my favorites.

I cannot say that even I have had the opportunity to watch a baseball game from an air-conditioned suite, complete with catering, a fridge full of sodas and our own waitress. Can you imagine the awe of our friends who have spent so many nights sleeping outdoors, that imagining themselves in a house again was once a stretch?