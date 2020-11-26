Word on the Street: Give what you have

For more than a year, we watched a peculiar member of our Micah community work a full-time janitorial job that paid plenty for him to afford a place of his own. Yet, he was sleeping in his car most nights, and had faithfully appeared at the cold weather shelter for several seasons.

On Sunday mornings, I’d often see him perched in the very back of the sanctuary, sometimes for more than one service. His employer spoke well of him. He was never a problem, and his education level was such that housing himself shouldn’t have been a problem.

We had offered to help him find a place, but on each occasion, he passed on the opportunity. So puzzled we were that we had even theorized on what else he might have going on to prevent him from moving indoors.

Then, six months later, a money order began to appear in my mailbox. Sometimes $50, other times $100 or more. Our peculiar neighbor became diligent about making his regular tithe to Micah. Each time, I said to my staff, “You can’t let him do this; we are supposed to be helping him, not taking from him.” They tried to return the money, and every time he insisted that we keep it.