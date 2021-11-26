Word on the Street: Loving thy neighbor

In search of freedom and opportunity, the first pilgrims immigrated to the foreign land of America in 1620.

They were prepared for great sacrifice, hard work, and whatever it took for their families to have the life they so desired. So difficult was the journey and the challenges of life in this new frontier, many of them died in the process.

How fitting then, is it for a country built on those initial dreams and losses to celebrate its 400th Thanksgiving at the peak of a discussion on how we should treat those who decide to immigrate to this country.

Before we move on from this year’s annual gathering, I hope that we can ponder a few perspectives:

1. No matter where you stand on immigration, you cannot deny that God calls us to the foundational responsibility of “loving thy neighbor” (Mark 12:31). Our generosity to the stranger, the person in need and the least, is clearly pivotal in almost every major world religion. When we care for any child of God, as we all are, we honor God’s image and demonstrate that we really mean what we say we believe.