Word on the Street: Snow day

For nearly 15 years now, a snow day at Micah has meant hunkering down in one of the church fellowship halls, sometimes for days at a time.
With sleeping bags on the floor, food stocked well from the community meal teams and a healthy supply of movies, it has been kind of like a big slumber party for homeless adults. In years past, we have had upward of 60 to 70 people on the coldest, snowiest nights.
But not everyone is always willing to come in. Tent poles don’t do well under the weight of snow, and many of our longest-time homeless are known to stay behind until they no longer have to knock precipitation off their plastic rooftops.
Over the years, we’ve had a couple near misses. One guy fell asleep and his snow-covered tent collapsed on top of him. Another group had to abandon camp in the middle of the night when their cellphones died and it became dangerously cold. So, we have learned over the years, when it starts snowing, to know who isn’t coming in and to make a plan to go find them if we don’t hear from them.
I have to admit, Micah’s snow day routine has made me quite sensitive to the weather, especially oncoming storms and the subsequent closing of most public spaces. So much so, that I had a hard time imagining that a shelter space would not be needed under the threat of the recent 5- to 8-inch snowstorm. Gratefully, in this season of COVID-19, the 75 people who would have otherwise needed us to provide shelter had access to hotel rooms.
But holding space can look a lot different when you are a community where no one has to sleep outside.
While shelter was not the goal in our recent patch of wintry weather, Street Church—a growing worship community of current and formerly homeless neighbors—still gathered and for a much different purpose than many of its members are used to on a snow day.
This community has been talking about what it means to journey with God in embracing the fullness of who we were created to be. We’ve demonstrated how rocks in our backpack named doubt, pride, plans, habits, shame, past, excuses, etc., can weigh us down and hold us back from recognizing and accepting God’s call. And we’ve examined the need to refill that backpack with the things that make us capable of going on the trip.
As we reflected that snowy morning on Jesus healing the man with the unclean spirit (Mark 1:21-28), it occurred to me that many of the Gospel stories focus on getting rid of something, emptying a person of a demon or freeing them from the burden of blindness, paralysis or leprosy.
But we never hear much about what happens to those people after they are healed. How do they know what to do with themselves once they are set free from the illness that consumed so much of their lives? Who teaches them and how do they refill their backpack in order to make good on the new life God has given them?
The church often has no problem journeying with someone through homelessness, hunger, joblessness, sickness; but the more healing our neighbors encounter, it seems, the more they need us.
The calm and quiet of a home is quite frightening when the rush of traffic and blare of street lights is normal. A new job symbolizes hope and possibility; but when someone has been as low as they can go, any opportunity to improve the situation only reminds them of how hard it was to fall. After enduring sickness, as some of our neighbors have, being made well through medication, treatment and higher levels of care can feel like an out-of-body experience.
A backpack is a pretty defining symbol for a person who has lived on the street. It often represents everything they own and are in the world. The longer they live that way, the more comfortable they become with having and being less, even if the contents in their backpack are the very things that continue to keep them in that situation.
Our world is a little bit like that, as well, isn’t it?
How many things, in the midst of the pandemic, have we wondered, “did it always have to be that way?” I have certainly wondered if sheltering people in a fellowship hall during a snowstorm was always the best we could do. Have we always HAD to be a community where people sleep outside?
Maybe, just maybe, we will all emerge from the pandemic with new eyes for who we can be as a community and what it really means to love our neighbor.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.