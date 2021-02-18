Word on the Street: Snow day

The church often has no problem journeying with someone through homelessness, hunger, joblessness, sickness; but the more healing our neighbors encounter, it seems, the more they need us.

The calm and quiet of a home is quite frightening when the rush of traffic and blare of street lights is normal. A new job symbolizes hope and possibility; but when someone has been as low as they can go, any opportunity to improve the situation only reminds them of how hard it was to fall. After enduring sickness, as some of our neighbors have, being made well through medication, treatment and higher levels of care can feel like an out-of-body experience.

A backpack is a pretty defining symbol for a person who has lived on the street. It often represents everything they own and are in the world. The longer they live that way, the more comfortable they become with having and being less, even if the contents in their backpack are the very things that continue to keep them in that situation.

Our world is a little bit like that, as well, isn’t it?

How many things, in the midst of the pandemic, have we wondered, “did it always have to be that way?” I have certainly wondered if sheltering people in a fellowship hall during a snowstorm was always the best we could do. Have we always HAD to be a community where people sleep outside?

Maybe, just maybe, we will all emerge from the pandemic with new eyes for who we can be as a community and what it really means to love our neighbor.

Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.