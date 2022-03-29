Work of art based on "Starry Night" by Culpeper students on display at Elevate

A Culpeper school program’s artwork is on display for the first time at Elevate on Davis Street in downtown Culpeper.

The multi-tiled, ripped-paper collaborative work of art will be available for all to view at 107b East Davis Street for a month.

Culpeper County’s Phoenix Alternative Program, for students with behavioral or other challenges and led by Administrator Jodi Place, has pioneered integrating the practice of mindfulness into the daily routine, the school announced in a recent news release.

As part of this effort, art teacher Meroe Dawson led a coordinated art project with her middle and high school students in a craft design course that involved developing self-awareness, self-regulation and focus.

After dividing Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” into 36 equal tiles, each student selected a tile or two to create by tearing and gluing color blocks from magazines that matched the brush strokes of the original oil painting.

“Some students preferred to work alone, while others chose to collaborate in pairs to complete their task,” said Dawson in a statement. “As you may well understand, this painstaking process took over a semester to complete. The students developed a keen awareness of color value and hues, along with the ability to lengthen their attention spans, stay on task, and work amicably together.”

Dawson said one insight several students shared about the project was that “when everyone does their part to the best of their ability, the end result comes together and is surprisingly beautiful.”

Dawson expressed a hope that those who visit Elevate and view the project will be equally impressed, and “inspired to wonder at our smallness in the vastness of Van Gogh’s cosmos.”

When Van Gogh’s depiction of the night sky seen from a café in the south of France first hit the art world in 1889, critics and art lovers alike responded with a range of reactions, from positive to disdainful, Dawson said. This Post-Impressionist style, using broad, sweeping brush strokes and brilliant colors, was evocative of Van Gogh’s own deep emotions and personal symbolism that either puzzled or enchanted viewers.

“Today, this celestial artwork is celebrated by many as a piece that speaks to our modern awe of the cosmos and our small terrestrial existence within its infinity,” Dawson said.

Torn paper art is an unusual modern medium, a form of artistic expression using pieces torn from the pages of glossy magazines to create art without paint and brushes but simulating their effect, she said.

“Student artists using this technique are challenged to attend to the task at hand, however small, and in so doing reduce mental distraction; in other words, to develop the skill of focus,” she added.

Meroe Dawson is a paraeducator with Culpeper’s Phoenix Alternative Program.