Work to start Thursday on U.S. 17 bridge near Bealeton

Work will begin Thursday to rehabilitate the southbound lanes of the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railway and State Route 805 (Bealeton Road) just south of the village of Bealeton in Fauquier County, VDOT announced late Wednesday.

During construction, the contractor will maintain one lane of traffic across the southbound bridge and close a walking trail under the bridge.

The project contractor is Caton Construction Group Inc. of Charlottesville, which was awarded the $5 million contract. The project is due for completion by Dec. 8, 2022.

VDOT’s Culpeper District will communicate more information about the closure’s timing once the project begins.

Built in 1948, the bridge does not meet current design standards, Culpeper District officials said in a statemnet.

The project will replace the bridge’s superstructure, including its deck and railings.

The contractor will widen the abutments, piers and roadway approaches to accommodate the wider superstructure, VDOT said.

The rehabilitated bridge will have two 12-foot-wide travel lanes with improved shoulders. The bridge deck will be 38 feet wide from rail to rail.