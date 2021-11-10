World War II veteran, 102, recalls world travels with the Army

His brother went to boarding school and later was stationed with the Marines in Washington, D.C., where Mallory went to join him as a teen, leaving the farm behind. He was 21 and working as an auto mechanic in the Nation’s Capital when he got drafted in early 1941.

“Sent me a notice, I had to report to Fort Meade, Maryland,” Mallory said.

The young soldier, assigned to the first armored division, received training in basic battlefield trauma care, how to use splints, tourniquets, ace bandages and the like.

“We learned stuff we could do to get the soldiers prepared to send them back to the hospital,” Mallory said. The Army, learning of his mechanical abilities, also assigned him to drive an ambulance and maintenance truck. Mallory had just completed months of maneuvers through Florida and Texas and was scheduled for a Christmas furlough when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

“It was the first time we were able to have a bath in a while so Sunday morning we all got dressed up in our dress uniforms and went to breakfast in the dining room for the first time in about four months. Got back to the barracks and our first sergeant was standing there…he said, gentlemen your furloughs have been cancelled, Japanese just bombed Pearl Harbor,” Mallory recalled.